Alejandro Clavier Victoria Owens, speaker of the SGA senate, answers a question from one of the representatives. SGA has weekly meetings to pass legislation related to WSU’s students.

The Student Government Association canceled its Wednesday, Oct. 2, meeting because it has no bills to vote on.

SGA adviser Gabriel Fonseca said that while senators are working on a few bills, none of them are ready to be considered by the full Senate. They are being discussed by relevant SGA committees before they come back to the full Senate for a vote.

“Due to the empty agenda, canceling made the most sense,” Fonseca said.

The Senate will meet the following week on Oct. 9.