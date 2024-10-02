Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Cross country

The Wichita State cross country team ran in the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Sunday. The men’s team finished 19th overall out of 36 teams, with a score of 596.

Redshirt junior Yared Kidane was the men’s top finisher, placing 68th with a time of 24:21.1.

The women’s team finished in 20th place out of 38 teams. Senior Sarah Bertry was the team’s top finisher at 59th with a time of 21:13.9

The team will next compete in the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Illinois, on Oct. 18th.

Men’s golf

The Wichita State men’s golf team finished fifth at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic in Houston. The team shot three under par.

Senior Jose Miguel Ramirez was the Shockers’ top finisher. Ramirez shot seven under par and finished ninth.

The Shockers will play their next home tournament, the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational, in Newton, Kansas, from Wednesday, Oct. 6th to Friday, Oct. 8th.