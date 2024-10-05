REVIEW: Wichita’s autumn drink menus leave me wanting all the fall

As October ushers in cooler temperatures, coffee shops across Wichita are rolling out their fall menus, inviting customers to cozy up with new seasonal offerings.

While Wichita is the home to plenty of coffee shops, there are not many businesses that hold enchanting fall drink menus. It was a game of trick-or-treat when walking through doors to see who had the tastiest and fall flavors, diverse drink options and if these treats were at a decent price.

Coffee Daze

Take Coffee Daze, for instance. Known for its calm atmosphere, with plants and art covering the walls, this shop captures the autumn essence in its new menu.

The menu is surprisingly not available online, but can be found on their Facebook. When I visited recently, I immediately knew what I wanted: Witches Brew.

The creation is a mocha and ube latte blend. The root vegetable made the coffee purple and resemble a vibrant witches’ brew. It created a balanced sweetness with the ube in contrast with delicious coffee. This concoction holds the spirit of the autumn season.

GROW Giesen Plant Shop

Similarly, GROW Plant Bar — which offers more than just plants — has a fall menu. In this menu, cocktails and coffee power together (separately) to offer a magical autumn experience. GROW’s fall crazed coffee menu features Oh, Honey! — a blend of espresso, milk, honey, turmeric and black pepper that adds an autumn twist with its spice-forward profile.

The shop’s Pumpkin Patch drink is the average pumpkin spice latte: a go-to, comforting fall drink, but this one has nutmeg as well maple spice whipped cream that pulls everything together. It also makes GROW’s pumpkin spice latte the best I have had, by far.

Gone Picking takes me back to my childhood, apple picking on the East Coast. The apple flavor is strong and delicious and the aroma of apples is immediately present when handed the cup.

While I love their coffee, I, a 21-year-old, have especially enjoyed their espresso martinis. Espresso tinis in themselves are a dessert. GROW decided that they can do one (or three) better with new flavors: Pumpkin-tini, Dirty Chai-tini, and The How You Doin.

The adult drinks feature Reverie espresso that completely level up the spirit in your fall cocktail experience. This is perfect for a cold and typically windy Wichita evening to capture immaculate fall feels while participating in a fun DIY event with your friends.

Il Primo

Il Primo, one of the closest coffee spots to campus, offers one of the best autumn drink menus in Wichita.

As someone who has been exploring various fall menus since September, I initially found myself disappointed in the lack of fall drinks, especially outside of the typical pumpkin spice latte — until I visited Il Primo.

After trying multiple of their seasonal creations, I can confidently say that their offerings surpassed my expectations — I have yet to taste a drink I didn’t enjoy.

Il Primo’s fall menu features 14 selections, and I’ve tried five so far. One standout is Casper’s Cappuccino, a delightful blend of white chocolate, marshmallow, espresso and milk.

This drink is perfect for those who aren’t fans of traditional pumpkin spice or cinnamon-heavy flavors. It’s sweet and creamy with just enough coffee flavor to please espresso lovers without overwhelming them. The smooth, foamy texture adds to its appeal, making it a comforting and reliable choice.

For apple lovers, the Apple Crisp Latte is a must-try. With its mix of apple, brown sugar, espresso, milk and cinnamon sprinkles, it tastes just like a slice of apple pie but without the messy texture of baked apples. The brown sugar enhances the apple’s sweetness without making the drink overly sugary, creating a comforting, pie-like experience.

This apple creation is tied for first with GROW’s apple coffee mix, but ultimately whichever one I end up getting depends on which location I am closer to or how broke I am.

Il Primo also offers the Autumn a la Mode, a chai-based drink with vanilla, pumpkin spice, milk and cinnamon sprinkles. This is a fantastic coffee alternative, perfect for when you want the warmth of autumn flavors without the caffeine.

The chai’s blend of cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, combined with the pumpkin spice, feels like a cozy embrace, especially during midterm season at Wichita State.

For those looking for non-coffee options, Il Primo offers unique drinks like the Black Cat Spritzer, made with blackberry, vanilla, oat milk and raspberry. If you’re still seeking an energy boost, just without the coffee, the Vampire’s Blood Spritzer, featuring cherry, pineapple and Red Bull, is another option.

While the drinks aren’t the cheapest, starting at just over $5, they’re worth every penny and not the most expensive option in Wichita.

In my opinion, the money spent on Il Primo’s fall menu, or their menu in general, is a worthy investment while GROW is a place for a fun night out or participating in events with a fall drink or two.

From cocktails to mocktails or a choice of coffees and teas, each business offers multiple experiences for an autumn night.