PHOTOS: Softball concludes fall exhibition slate
Wichita State softball played two exhibition games over the weekend to conclude its fall season. The Shockers earned two blowout wins, beating Butler Community College 16-6 on Thursday and Southern Nazarene 19-6 on Saturday.
Zachary Ruth and Aubri Baker • October 7, 2024
0
