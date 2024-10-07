Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Softball concludes fall exhibition slate

Wichita State softball played two exhibition games over the weekend to conclude its fall season. The Shockers earned two blowout wins, beating Butler Community College 16-6 on Thursday and Southern Nazarene 19-6 on Saturday.
Zachary Ruth and Aubri BakerOctober 7, 2024
Junior Jodie Epperson runs home to celebrate a home run with her team on Oct. 3. Epperson previously played for North Texas for two years, playing in 72 games with a batting average of .235.
About the Contributors
Zachary Ruth
Zachary Ruth, Photographer
Aubri Baker
Aubri Baker, Photographer
Aubri Baker is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. Baker is a freshman majoring in journalism and media production, pursuing a career in sports media.