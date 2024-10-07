Nike, BSN SPORTS to become partners of Wichita State Athletics

File Photo by Manny De Los Santos Former WSU basketball player Ron Baker wears a Nike jersey in 2016. After seven years with Under Armour, WSU is returning to the swoosh in 2025.

For the last seven years, WSU athletics have been outfitted with Under Armour apparel. Next year, it will make a return to Nike.

Wichita State athletics announced on Monday afternoon that it will partner with Nike and BSN SPORTS, starting on July 1, 2025, with a five-year long contract.

“As a growing global brand, Shocker Athletics is committed to providing first-class service and experiences for our student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said in a statement. “Connecting Shocker Athletics with BSN SPORTS and Nike, the preeminent brand in college and professional sports, is both an honor and a privilege as we align resources to meet championship expectations.”

Nike partners with 35 Power Four conference members and 33 Group of Five conference members. Wichita State will become the 34th Group of Five conference member to be sponsored by Nike.

BSN SPORTS will be the supplier of athletic apparel — including athletic uniforms and footwear — for the duration of the contract. BSN SPORTS distributes its goods to over 150,000 customers from the university level, down to the middle school and recreational levels of sports.