Wichita State offers new nursing pathway

Allison Campbell Opened in 1980, Ahlberg Hall is the home of the College of Health Professions.

Wichita State is offering a new pathway in its nursing program specialized to help combat the need for more mental health professionals in Kansas.

Debra Pile is the associate dean for Nursing Practice, and Claudio Ferraro, serves as the president of Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital. The two are overseeing the implementation of the new pathway.

Kansas has seen a rise in the need for mental health professionals, especially in rural, lesser populated areas. More than a quarter of Kansans struggling with mental illness and only 431 psychiatrists actively licensed to practice within the state.

“Mental health issues are on the rise. More and more people are needing assistance,” Pile said. “The services, and those who provide (them), are pretty low.”

The School of Nursing will launch the mental health technician pathway, within the xx pathway in the Spring 2025 semester.

While there is no degree or certification attached to the pathway, Students can earn credits through the pathway and apply them toward a health care degree program, like nursing or psychology.

Kansas has recently faced a staggering lack of health care workers for mental health. The Rural Health Information Hub found that 80% of Kansas counties lack proper staffing of these professionals, and there are only 58 federally qualified health centers within the state as of July 2024.

The coursework is completely online, allowing students all over Kansas to enroll. Hands-on clinical experience will be hosted at certain mental health facilities, such as Ascension Via Christi and Camber Children’s Mental Health Hospital.

The pathway also prepares students to take the licensing exam through the Kansas State Board of Nursing.

While there are no specific scholarships yet, Pile said she and her team are looking into different financial options.

Enrollment is currently open for the pathway’s first semester through a rolling process, meaning there is no firm deadline for admission. Students interested can contact Pile via email.

“We think it’s really exciting to have this program,” Pile said, “It’s a great pathway to other professions, and it’s a great service to the state of Kansas.”