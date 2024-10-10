PHOTOS: WSU’s Middle School Band Day
Wichita State invited middle school band students to immersive themselves in the inner workings of a collegiate band program at the Middle School Band Day on Oct. 9 and 10. Students were given the opportunity to learn from professors, workshop new instrumental techniques and play with band professionals at WSU.
Mya Scott, Photographer • October 10, 2024
