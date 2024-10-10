Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: WSU’s Middle School Band Day

Wichita State invited middle school band students to immersive themselves in the inner workings of a collegiate band program at the Middle School Band Day on Oct. 9 and 10. Students were given the opportunity to learn from professors, workshop new instrumental techniques and play with band professionals at WSU.
Mya Scott, PhotographerOctober 10, 2024
Mya Scott
Assistant Professor of Tuba Phillip Black shows middle school students how to properly use their embouchure when playing tuba.
