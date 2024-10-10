REVIEW: Sink your teeth into Roxy’s newest horror comedy ‘Dracula a Comedy of Terrors’

Jacob Workentine Photo courtesy of Jacob Workentine.

Overly cautious and meek real estate agent Jonathan Harker makes his way to Transylvania to meet his new, mysterious client, who happens to be Count Dracula. After selling Dracula some London properties, unaware of the Count’s affliction, Harker travels back to London on his own — with Dracula following in pursuit.

As expected, Dracula begins causing trouble around town, charming people into being his servants and turning others into vampires.

Harker and his merry gang made up of his fiance, her father, and vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing must track Dracula down before it is too late, and — of course — shenanigans ensue.

Although the Roxy’s cast was small, with just five actors on stage, this did not discourage the production, with all but one cast member playing multiple characters at once.

Not only were they talented in their role, but their commitment to their audience’s entertainment was undeniable. The cast skillfully performed quick changes on-stage as they spun in circles for comedic effect, while simultaneously conversing with two or more characters.

My favorite instance of this was a conversation between Dr. Westfeldt and Renfield — both played by Megan Parsley. While on stage, she spun in a circle and placed on a hat to indicate a change in character. As if that wasn’t enough to juggle, Parsley also changed her voice and posture to distinguish the two characters for the audience.

Zeke Thompson, who embodied Dracula, made an amusingly flawless rendition of the classically hypnotic character, as he played the charmer who knows how drop dead gorgeous he is. Keep your wooden stakes and garlic cloves at home, this is one Dracula you want hovering near your neck.

The show was full of gothic trivia references, with mentioned cousins Mary and Shelley (a play on the name of the author of “Frankenstein”), an estranged Dr. Jekyll, and the S.S Stoker (a play on the name of the author of the original “Dracula” novel).

Another advantage to the show’s informal nature was its freedom to make sometimes off-hand, yet personable comments. It was a show that was keenly self-aware. With male actors wearing dresses, making comments about how they hate shows with men in dresses.

To show the “ghosts” floating through the castle, cast members sped across stage on scooters and vampirism was shown through revealing leather (or pleather) clothing.

This show is 100 minutes of queer, gender-bending, campy fun that will keep you laughing (and a little warm under the collar if you catch my drift).

If you want to see men in dresses and a well-built man make out with people while shirtless, “Dracula a Comedy of Terrors” is the show for you. Wichita State students get a discount on tickets via phone until the show’s last run on Oct. 12.