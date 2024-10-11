Students, staff and faculty can get flu vaccines at Student Health Services

Audrey Korte The outside of the Student Wellness Center, which houses Student Health Services.

Wichita State’s Student Health Services is offering the flu vaccine to students, staff and faculty. The office takes insurance or private payments, but it is $25 with an added administration fee without insurance.

The office takes walk-ins and appointments. Students can make appointments through the myShockerHealth portal or by calling.

Heather Stafford, the director of Student Health Services, said that getting vaccinations is important for the prevention of illness.

“(Having a flu vaccine) helps control the different strains of flu that arise throughout the year, and protects our people who are most susceptible to illness,” Stafford said.

Stafford said the clinic also offers COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccines are offered throughout the year.

Stafford said Student Health Services accepts private payments and most major insurance companies including Blue Cross and Blue Shield, United Healthcare and Aetna.

The office offers payment options for students who come in without insurance coverage. Student Health Services is located in the Steve Clark YMCA. More information can be found on their website.