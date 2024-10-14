Muma refuses to provide inquiry into academic misconduct allegations

Wichita State University President Richard Muma has declined to provide or publish the inquiry results following accusations of academic misconduct made by the Kansas Reflector last week.

The Kansas Reflector’s reporting found that Muma failed to properly attribute several sources by not including quotation marks, raising concerns of plagiarism and academic dishonesty.

The inquiry allegedly found that Muma had not plagiarized his 2004 dissertation and that “less than 5%” of the attributed text lacked quotations.

What is K.S.A. 45-221(a)(4)? The Sunflower was denied a copy of the inquiry by WSU’s General Counsel and director of communication. Both cited Kansas statue K.S.A. 45-221(a)(4). This statute reads that “certain records (are) not required to be open,” such as “personnel records, performance ratings or individually identifiable records pertaining to employees or applicants for employment.” Thus, the university maintains the right to keep the inquiry private from the public. Unless stated under Kansas statute, most matters related to public universities are required to be open to the public.

When The Sunflower requested the inquiry via the Kansas Open Records Act, WSU’s General Counsel struck down the request. The counsel cited a Kansas statute that allows personnel records, performance ratings or individually identifiable records related to employment to be kept private.

Lainie Mazzullo-Hart, WSU’s communication director, also declined to provide the inquiry.

Twenty ‘technical errors’ and years ago

Muma’s dissertation contained more than 50 misappropriated passages of text from more than 20 authors. Errors ranged from missing quotation marks to misspelled author names and incorrect publication dates for scholarly sources.

Hours after the Kansas Reflector’s investigation was published, Muma sent a mass email to the Wichita State student body, faculty and staff. The “message from the president” asserted that the Reflector’s story “raised misrepresentations” regarding his academic integrity.

Muma claimed the mistakes were “technical oversights,” and he was “taking steps to make corrections.” Muma did not specify how he would do so.

In the message, Muma cited transparency as the motivation for the email to WSU.

“As I have shared with others in recent days, it is important to me to be transparent, open and honest, which is why I am sharing this message with you today,” Muma said. “I trust that the entirety of my work and my words and actions over the years remain the true measure of my integrity.”

Following this message, Muma declined to meet with The Sunflower.

Muma’s message later claims that an inquiry, per university policy, was conducted by Provost Shirley Lefever and John Tomblin, WSU’s research officer. The inquiry, which Muma claimed also included an external review by a “leading expert in plagiarism,” found that “all sources referenced” in the dissertation were attributed and cited.

The Sunflower is awaiting a records request for the identity of the plagiarism expert.

Muma has been at WSU for more than 20 years. In 2004, he was a tenured professor and department chair at WSU pursuing his doctorate at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Muma’s doctoral thesis earned him his Ph.D., accelerating his career and ascent to university leadership. From department chairman, Muma was promoted to vice president and then provost before being named university president in 2021.