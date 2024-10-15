Admins Support Group brings together WSU staff for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Zachary Ruth Angela Linder speaks with other staff senators at a senate meeting.

Some administration staff at Wichita State feel isolated in their work environment.

Angela Linder helped host a meeting to bring them together.

“A lot of staff feel like they’re working in silos like they can’t connect with others,” said Linder, an office manager at the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships.

The Admins Support Group meets once a quarter to provide staff with resources to succeed in their professional career.

These meetings have been supported by the university’s Staff Senate, a group of staff who address concerns and foster engagement among departments.

This month, a group of 11 gathered in the Rhatigan Student Center. October’s meeting centered around information about breast cancer, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Linder wanted staff to have a space to ask questions and find out where they could find support.

Leading the discussion was Renée Means, a support group coordinator. She talked about her experience and how she was supported by Victory In The Valley, a cancer treatment center in Wichita, during her battle with metastatic breast cancer.

The center provides transportation, lodging, loaned medical equipment and supplies for post-mastectomy care.

“When cancer comes to your house, you come to ours,” Means said, quoting the center’s motto. “And thankfully I did and benefited greatly from their services.”

Regardless of the day’s topic, Linder said the support group creates a community between members.

“We’re going through a lot of changes right now,” Linder said. “And if we can talk about it, and connect with one another, I think we could make the process a little bit easier.”

WSU staff interested in attending meetings can email Linder at [email protected].