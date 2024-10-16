‘Develop their own bullshit meter’: Experts explain how to vet information during election season

As Election Day approaches, many voters are conducting research to help choose which candidates to vote for. Some may find it difficult to ensure their information comes from a credible source, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence.

To examine the facts behind the statements, students and young voters should understand why politicians might try to contact them in the first place.

“Historically, we have very low voter turnout for people under the age of 25,” Logan Byrd, advocacy manager at Loud Light, said.

Loud Light is a Kansas-oriented voter’s rights organization based out of Topeka.

In a study conducted by Tufts University in 2022, only 21.4% of Kansas voters aged 18 to 29 turned out to vote. While these numbers have been on the rise, they still pale to neighboring state Colorado’s 33.1%.

If you’re a registered voter trying to decide which candidates to vote for, some quick Google searches will bring up dozens of articles to skim through. But not all of this information might be true or representative of the issues at stake.

Using a variety of sources

Part of being a responsible voter is understanding and verifying all the information in front of you, according to Tom Shine.

Shine is the director of News and Public Affairs at KMUW, Wichita’s public radio station. Shine also serves as an adjunct instructor in the Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State.

“The key is diversity in media,” Shine said. “If you look at a variety of sources, you’ll soon find out who writes and reports in the best manner. You’ll find who reports in a neutral and unbiased way, who doesn’t use loaded language.”

Shine said that “people tend to follow the news outlets that reinforce their beliefs.”

According to a study done by Pew Research Center, voters who consistently support conservatives tend to be highly clustered around a single news source and are more likely to have friends that share their beliefs.

Consistent liberal voters are more likely to get news from an array of sources but are also more likely to curate their social media feeds and unfollow accounts based on their political views.

To counter this, Shine suggested a few outlets he thinks keep stories objective.

“One (organization) that keeps things straightforward is the Associated Press,” Shine said. “So does the BBC, believe it or not.”

Resources like the Media Bias/Fact Check website can help identify which organizations might show bias. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that sources with bias don’t share accurate information, it might reflect on which stories are covered, and how they are covered.

According to James Ian Tennant, if voters choose to go through more “biased” sources, it’s important to stay open-minded to new ideas. “I think it’s just incumbent upon us to just kind of be more mindful of what’s out there,” said Tennant, an assistant professor of communications and former journalist. “We’re too much stuck in our silos.”

Wichita State students can access paywall-blocked news content, including articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post, through the InfoTrac Newsstand database.

A Wichita Public Library card also provides access to historical databases and newspapers, including the The Wichita Eagle.

Fact-checking in conversation

As election season approaches, political topics can make their way more into everyday conversation. When discussing complicated topics, Shine said it’s important to examine information other people are saying.

“My response is usually, ‘Is that true?’” Shine said. “Make them explain how it’s true … ‘Where did you hear that or read that?’ And I’d like to know so I can go and maybe read that myself.”

Being open to new or different ideas is also key to having productive conversations on politics, Shine said.

“Not wanting to talk about or not being willing to listen to another viewpoint is wrong,” Shine said. “You don’t have to agree with it, but it’s another viewpoint you should at least think about, and if you’ve considered it and done some research and don’t agree with it, that’s fine.”

Critically scanning your sources Fact Checking AI Words aren’t the only information that requires fact-checking. In a world with evolving technology, AI is also becoming a concern in questioning the validity of photos and videos.

Many of the same practices that can help sort through news apply to AI, too, said Tom Shine, director of News and Public Affairs at KMUW.

“If you see (a photo) on some random site, go look for it somewhere else,” Shine said. “Sometimes people rerun photos from years ago and alter them slightly.”

At times, all it can take to be informed is a quick reverse image search through Google. To do this, visit Google.com and look for the camera icon attached to the middle-of-the-page search bar.

Rachel Crane, a librarian at WSU, said it’s important to question the sources of information.

“It doesn’t mean become paranoid,” Crane said. “It just means, you know, anytime you hear about some event or happening or what someone reports statistically, you have to wonder, ‘Well, where do they get their sources?’”

Checking out the domain of a website and looking for grammar or spelling mistakes can help validate a news source. Individuals can also see if other news sources are reporting on the same issue.

“I think people always have to be circumspect,” Crane said. “You just can’t assume that everything is as you hear it.”

One of the best ways to combat fake news, Crane said, is to talk to a local librarian.

Wichita State’s University Libraries has a fact-checking guide called “fake news” with verified fact-checking websites for students to use.

One of these is the CAARP test, a list of questions that help determine the reliability of a news source. While it is not a fool-proof method, the method makes people ask about currency, authority, accuracy, relevance and purpose.

This test can be a valuable tool due to the influx of sources available to voters.

“It’s a fire hose of information … We just have to learn how to pick and choose,” Tennant said. “People develop their own bullshit meter: is this passing the test or not?”

Holding Candidates Accountable

Accountability is another reason for fact-checking, and it’s not just about politicians.

“Before you vote for a candidate, you want to make sure that what they’re saying on key issues lines up with what you believe in,” Shine said. “And that they’re not just saying that to get your vote.”

Shine said it’s also important to verify the claims of local candidates, such as those running for state, city and school board offices.

“Those people affect your lives a lot more than the president does,” Shine said.

Voters can check this by looking at politician debates, interviews and rallies, as well as news stories.

“You’ll be able to find out — based on past comments they’ve made — past votes they’ve made, past legislation they’ve introduced, you’ll know where they stand on stuff,” Shine said. “But you’re not going to get that on their little mailer. You’re going to have to do some research.”