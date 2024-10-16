Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Men’s tennis

Wichita State’s men’s tennis played in the Cowboy Classic in Stillwater, Oklahoma from Friday, Oct. 11th to Sunday, Oct. 13th. In singles, the Shockers won six matches and lost five.

Freshman Ilias Worthington and sophomore Vanja Hodzic led Wichita State in wins with two each. In doubles, the Shockers won five matches and dropped only one. Worthington and Hodzic led the way as they swept a pairing from Oral Roberts University.

The team will next compete in the ITA Central Regional Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Oct. 16, to Oct. 20.

Women’s bowling

The No. 17-ranked Wichita State women’s bowling team finished second in its first NCAA competition.

The Shockers competed in the Penguin Classic in Struthers, Ohio, from Oct. 11, through Oct. 13. WSU went 10-3 with wins ranked against No. 21 McKendree University, No. 19 Valparaiso University, No. 10 Duquesne University, No. 5 University of Nebraska-Lincoln and No. 3 Youngstown State University.

The team fell to Nebraska in a rematch in the championship game 4-0. Senior Piper Reams was named tournament MVP. Junior Paige Wagner and sophomores Aleesha Oden and Ashtyn Woods were all named to the all-tournament team. The team will bowl next in the home Mid-States Championships on Oct. 19, through Oct. 20. The tournament is hosted by Bowlero Northridge.

Women’s Tennis

The Wichita State’s women’s tennis team participated in the ITA Central Region Championships in Memphis, Tennessee from Oct. 9, through Oct. 14. The Shockers compiled 24 wins and eight losses throughout the tournament.

Every Shocker had at least 2 wins. Sophomore Xin Tong Wang was the team’s highest finisher in singles. She made it to the championship match but was defeated two sets to one.

Two of Wichita State’s doubles teams made it to the round of 32. Sophomore Giorgia Roselli and junior Theodora Chantava fell 8-6 against the University of Tulsa’s teams during the round of 32. Junior Kristina Kudryavtseva and sophomore Xin Tong Wang fell 8-7(7-3) against the University of Arkansas’s team during the same round.

The Shockers will next play in the AAC Individual Championships in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 24, through Oct. 27.