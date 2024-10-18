‘Wellness to go’: New vending machine in Heskett offers health supplies

N/A The “Wellness to Go” vending machine in the Heskett Center. (Photo courtesy of Heather Stafford)

Students now have a location on campus to access affordable medical supplies, such as over-the-counter medications, emergency contraceptives and first aid supplies. More locations might be coming next semester.

Student Health Services set up a “Wellness to go” vending machine in the Heskett Center. Some products cost around $10 or less, while some, like emergency contraceptives and naloxone, a drug to treat opioid overdose, are free.

“Particularly if you live on campus or you spend a lot of time on campus, you might need some of these products,” John Lee, the director of Campus Activities and Recreation, said. “And you don’t have to go somewhere else.”

Heather Stafford, director of Student Health Services, said that the machine is available for students, faculty, staff and anyone else using the Heskett.

Stafford said many of the supplies are also available at their location in the Steve Clark YMCA. But, she worries that students feel intimidated to ask for products.

“We want to decrease all barriers and have somebody be able to access it whenever the Heskett Center is open,” Stafford said. “And that’s the hope — that not only can they purchase it when they want to, but they can also maybe do it still privately, in a way that’s more comfortable for them.”

Expanding to more locations

Student Health Services is planning to add at least one more machine in a different campus location in the spring, depending on demand.

Some potential locations could include The Flats or the 24-hour section of Ablah Library. Stafford noted that a machine with some of the products is already in Shocker Hall. Students can also access over-the-counter medications and hygiene products from the GroundHouse, near the Dining Hall’s main entrance.

The Heskett Center is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, with adjusted hours on weekends, holidays and academic breaks. The machine is located to the left of the front desk.

A Heskett membership is not required to use the machine.

“If anybody has any difficulties, they can always ask questions,” Stafford said. “And they know how to contact us from the Heskett Center as well.”

A list of products and prices is available here.