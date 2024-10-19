Q&A with candidates for the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives

The Kansas State Capitol building.

The Sunflower reached out to Wichita-area candidates for the Kansas State House of Representatives and Senate with questions on their platforms. Answers have been edited for clarity.

Kansas Senate

Raymond H. Shore Jr. (D – District 26), Chase Blasi (R – District 26), Mike Petersen (R – District 28), Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D – District 29), Richard Smith (D – District 30) and Renee Erickson (R – District 30) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Sasha Islam (D) – Senate District 16

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

Protecting women’s reproductive freedoms and Medicaid Expansion.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

At stake is Women’s bodily autonomy. We as a state and country aren’t all free if the government controls our bodies, our lives, and that of the next generation. In August 2022, Kansas made history with voting to keep abortion as a choice. It should have already been codified into State Law.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

The expansion is necessary. I currently work in healthcare. Getting proper healthcare should not be a luxury.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

This needs to be specified. Tax on income, property tax, or when making purchases? On property taxes, it will continue to fluctuate based on home values and what the local infrastructures may need. On income, I feel if you make under $40,000/yearly, it should be less. A flat income tax wouldn’t be fair to lower-income people. On making purchases, I think it’s still up to each city/county on that note.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

Yes I do! I want it to be restricted to 21-year-olds and up for recreational uses.

*Ty Masterson (R – District 16) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Mary Ware (D) – Senate District 25

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office? My top two priorities are expanding Medicaid and protecting reproductive rights. Many university students worry about access to affordable healthcare. Medicaid expansion would fill the gap for those who make too much to qualify for current programs but too little to afford coverage. This will save lives, protect hospitals, and ensure access for students facing financial struggles. Reproductive rights are also under threat. Despite Kansans voting in 2022 to affirm our rights, 33 bills were introduced last session to limit them. Healthcare decisions should be between patients and their doctors—not politicians. I’ll fight to protect these fundamental freedoms. What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election? This election is crucial for Wichita State students. Your reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and personal freedoms are all at stake. The supermajority has continuously tried to erode our reproductive rights that Kansans affirmed in 2022 and that the Kansas Supreme Court upheld. I will fight to protect reproductive rights and push for Medicaid expansion so students can access affordable healthcare. What’s at risk in this election is your right to make decisions about your own body and access the essential services you need without political interference — decisions that will shape your future and your opportunities. A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid? As a legislator, I will make Medicaid expansion a top priority. Kansans have waited 10 years for what should have been a straightforward decision. While other states expanded Medicaid, we’ve lost over $7 billion in federal funding — money that could have saved hospitals, created jobs, and provided healthcare to those who fall in the gap: earning too much to qualify for KanCare but too little to afford market insurance. The supermajority has blocked expansion for too long. With strong voter support, we can finally ensure healthcare access for those who need it most. What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax? The recent tax legislation is just a small first step toward helping Kansans get the relief they need. It allows families to claim more of their childcare and dependent care expenses, which is progress, but we have a long way to go. I do not support a flat tax because it unfairly shifts the burden onto the middle class and working families, while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest. We need a fair tax system that doesn’t punish students, renters, and those struggling with rising living costs. We must focus on real relief for those who need it most. Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana? As an owner of a CBD store for nearly 7 years, I have the privilege of seeing the healing power of cannabis on a daily basis. I will always support expanding Kansans’ access to this remarkable plant.

Keenen Smith (R) – Senate District 25

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election? This election cycle is very important for the future professionals of Kansans, and the people who will become a part of communities around the state. This year could affect the way your child pay taxes on the property the inherit. The quality of life for families are at stake. A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

Reforging the current healthcare programs and committing to them at a state level would be a strong approach to ensure that Kansas provides sustainable, high-quality care to its residents.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I do not support a flat tax. I don’t support increase of any kind. Kansans should not pay property taxes at all.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I may be (a) Republican, but I do believe in modern day policies that have an effect (on) today’s reality for our justice system, and I do agree with decriminalizing marijuana, and I do not support any continuation use or initiative of recreational cannabis. However, I have seen (that) the effects of medical marijuana could be effective.

Jennifer Herington (D) – Senate District 27

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

I plan to advocate for increased and equitable school funding to ensure students have access to quality education. I support investing in public schools, expanding early education, and addressing disparities in resources between affluent and underfunded districts. The aim is to provide a fair and high-standard education for every student, regardless of their socioeconomic background. Expanding Medicaid in Kansas is a matter of compassion. Expanding Medicaid will provide essential health coverage to Kansans who are currently uninsured, improving health outcomes and supporting local hospitals. It’s a step towards a healthier, more equitable Kansas, where everyone can lead a healthy life.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I will advocate for affordable education, more mental health resources, increased attention to climate change and sustainability, access to more job opportunities/internships, and protecting social justice and equity along with voting rights and civic engagement. There are several critical issues at stake in this election. Student debt relief, expansion of funding for mental health services, access to affordable housing, diversity and inclusion policies for social justice, protecting and affordability of healthcare access and broadband technology initiatives are all issues moving forward that will continue to be at the forefront for elected officials.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

I would definitely support the expansion of Medicaid in Kansas. This will not only improve the lives of many Kansans, it will strengthen our hospitals especially in rural communities.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I would oppose the implementation of such a system. This would disproportionately benefit higher-income individuals and places a heavier burden on lower- and middle-income families. I would instead advocate for a progressive tax system where tax rates increase with income, ensuring that wealthier individuals contribute a fairer share to state revenues. This approach would fund essential services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure while promoting greater economic equity.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

Legalizing cannabis can provide several benefits, including generating significant tax revenue, reducing the burden on the criminal justice system and diminishing the illegal drug trade. I would also highlight potential health benefits, such as improved access to medical marijuana for patients and harm reduction through regulated, safer products. Additionally, I believe that legalization can contribute to social justice by addressing disparities in drug-related arrests and convictions. Although I would call for a regulated market with appropriate controls to ensure public safety and health.

*Joe Claeys (R – District 27) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Jason Miller (D) – Senate District 31

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

I will advocate for fully funding public schools, including special education, as promised by the legislature, required by the Kansas Supreme Court, and valued by Kansans for generations. I believe that every Kansas child has a right to a free public education, and I believe that public tax dollars for education belong in public schools. I will advocate for Medicaid expansion and the protection of women’s healthcare choices. I will work to reduce barriers to mental and physical healthcare across the state. Investments in prevention and early intervention will improve the lives of all Kansans and reduce long-term costs.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I will work to make Kansas a place where WSU graduates want to make a home and raise a family. I will focus on improving the lives of Kansas children, women, and families through accessible healthcare, quality education, fair taxes, good quality jobs, and smart investments in our communities. The results of Kansas Senate and House elections will in part determine what kind of physical, mental, and reproductive healthcare WSU students will have access to in the coming years. This election may also directly impact the rights of LGBTQ Kansans to marry and be treated equally.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

Medicaid expansion is a critical need in District 31. I will listen to community leaders and constituents and work hard to help achieve that. Leaders at Prairie View, serving the mental health needs of constituents throughout the region, have said that they lose one million dollars each year because state leaders refuse to expand Medicaid. Leaders at NMC Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization serving constituents in Hesston, Newton, Park City, Valley Center, and Wichita, have also publicly advocated for Medicaid expansion. Healthcare leaders are clear about what’s needed, and I’ll listen and advocate for the best interests of our community.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I oppose a flat tax. I believe a graduated income tax best supports strong communities. I also believe the concept is ethical and supported, for example, by the Bible: “For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required.” (Luke 12:48, NKJV) The legislature must work on reducing the property tax burden on working families and the elderly so that Kansans are able to afford to own their own homes.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I will advocate for legalization of regulated medical cannabis to provide doctor-approved treatment for pain, nausea and other health problems. Kansas doctors are already recommending cannabis to their patients, and Kansas dollars are instead going to the billion dollar cannabis industries next door. If Kansas successfully puts in place a robust medical cannabis system that features tested and certified products, standardized THC potency and dose labeling, and simple processes to expunge marijuana possession convictions, I would be open to expanding some low-potency recreational marijuana options.

*Stephen Owens (R – District 31) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Kansas House of Representatives

Blake Carpenter (R – District 81), Ford Carr (D – District 84), Silas Miller (D – District 86), KC Ohaebosim (D – District 89), Keisha McClish Couts (D – District 91), Emil Bergquist (R – District 91), John Carmichael (R – District 92) and Angela Martinez (D – District 103) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Henry Helgerson (D) – House District 83

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

Property tax reduction and a balanced budget.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

Require the Board of Regents to hold the line on tuition increases and encourage WSU to support its historic Liberal Arts tradition.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

I will support Medicaid expansion because it provides health care to 150,000 adults who are the working poor and mentally ill of Kansas. It is also paid for by the federal government.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

As Dr. Fisher taught me, our tax system is like a three-legged stool: one leg of property taxes, one leg of sales tax and the third of income tax. Nowhere is a flat tax included. Sounds good to me.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I have supported medical marijuana and will continue to do so.

*Erik Seligman (R – District 83) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Aonya Kendrick Barnett (D) – House District 85

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

My top priorities will be expanding access to healthcare, including Medicaid expansion, and improving mental health services. Additionally, I am committed to addressing educational inequities and ensuring that our public schools are fully-funded and accessible to all students.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

For WSU students, I will work to increase access to affordable education by advocating for more state funding for higher education and expanding financial aid opportunities. Students are at risk of losing access to affordable healthcare, reproductive rights, and post-graduate opportunities due to legislative inaction on issues like Medicaid expansion, housing affordability and job creation.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

With 68% of Kansas voters supporting Medicaid expansion, I would strongly advocate for passing Medicaid expansion legislation. It is crucial for increasing healthcare access, reducing costs, and boosting the economy. Expanding Medicaid would provide coverage to thousands of uninsured Kansans, particularly students and working families.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I support a fair and progressive tax system that does not place the burden on low and middle-income families. Kansas should not enact a flat tax, as it disproportionately affects those with lower incomes. Instead, we should focus on ensuring corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share while providing tax relief to working families.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I support the legalization of cannabis, along with the decriminalization of its use. Legalizing cannabis will offer relief to those with chronic pain and other conditions while reducing nonviolent arrests and easing the burden on the criminal justice system.

*Patrick Penn (R – District 85) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Mike Snider (D) – House District 87

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

If elected, my priorities are preserving your freedom to make your own choices on reproductive health care and funding public education as required by our Kansas Constitution. I graduated from public schools: Washburn undergrad and Washburn Law School in Topeka. I paid off $25,000 of debt (a lot of money 40 years ago) incurred attending a private law school one year and returned to Washburn to finish law school. That private law school was half as good and four times more expensive than Washburn. Legislators must work to keep state university tuition costs down.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I and my spouse, Joan Kirkpatrick, fund a scholarship helping students desiring to practice civil rights law. WSU grads attending Washburn can apply for this scholarship. Kansas legislators got a 93 percent pay increase this year. If elected, after paying taxes on that salary increase, one-half of my legislative salary will fund a Wichita State University student civil rights advocacy scholarship. Your reproductive health care freedom is at stake in this election. The incumbent votes for laws restricting your constitutional rights to choose reproductive health care. I support your constitutional rights.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

Working as a respiratory therapy technician, I helped children with severe asthma in hospitals. Asthma is the most prevalent respiratory disease in young people and treatable. With preventive health insurance covering costs for inhalers and medication, child suffering can be alleviated. We must expand KanCare Medicaid coverage so sick kids can stay healthy to learn, and sick parents can stay healthy to earn. Allowing fifty thousand poor kids to go without health insurance when forty other states have it for their children is cruel. Kansas children’s healthcare should come first here, not 41st.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I oppose a state flat income tax as it would save the ultra wealthy millions of dollars in state income taxes. The ultra wealthy support a flat state income tax and this is why the ultra wealthy support the incumbent in our 87th Kansas House district race. A flat income tax does little for lower to middle income taxpayers, nor is a huge tax cut for the ultra wealthy through a flat state income tax rate sound fiscal policy. Child care cost state income tax credits and lower state income tax rates for less affluent folks would help many more Kansas citizens than a flat state income tax rate.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

Marijuana should be legalized for medicinal use and for adult recreational use in Kansas. If elected I will vote to reform Kansas marijuana laws. Marijuana production should be regulated and taxed with those tax revenues used to help fund and support public education, and to lower tuition at our state public universities. While knocking on doors this campaign season, a voter told me, “It is never too early, nor too late, to make a difference.” Please vote for your brighter future. Thanks for this opportunity, and it would be an honor and a privilege to represent you.

*Susan Oliver Estes (R – District 87) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Veronica Gillette (D) – House District 88

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

Two of my top priorities include protecting reproductive rights and increasing funding for public and special education. Teachers are lacking the tools they require to do their jobs well and need to be respected for their commitment. I also believe public funds should remain in public schools. Over 600,000 Kansans voiced their support for women’s right to privacy and access to reproductive care. Yet, within less than a year following the Aug. 2 election, House Republicans introduced and passed several anti-abortion bills. Politicians should not supersede medical professionals or dictate decisions regarding women’s healthcare.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I believe it’s crucial to actively listen to college students and ensure their voices are part of the legislative process. I plan to engage with students and address their concerns through regular campus visits, open forums, and partnerships with student organizations. The policies and leaders chosen in this election will have a direct impact on students’ education, financial stability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. Students must make their voices heard and advocate for candidates who represent their interests and values.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

I strongly support Medicaid expansion. This vital initiative not only addresses the healthcare needs of our fellow Kansans but also brings numerous benefits to our state’s economy and overall well-being. By expanding Medicaid, 150,000 Kansans would receive coverage, and 23,000 new jobs would be created in the first year. The expansion would also help control inflated insurance and healthcare costs that impact us all. It would bring significant federal funding into our state, covering the majority of the costs associated with expanding coverage. Kansans deserve equitable access to quality healthcare across the state.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

We need to create a more equitable tax system while supporting the well-being of Kansas families. Property taxes are a huge concern in our state. I also support the elimination of state food sales tax. Food is an essential expense and taxing it impacts those who spend a larger portion of their income on basic necessities. Kansas should not enact a flat tax. This approach is both unfair and ineffective. Nearly half of the income tax savings would have disproportionately benefited the top 5% of wage earners, leaving working families with little relief.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

Legalizing marijuana would bring numerous benefits to Kansas. Kansans who suffer from a variety of conditions should have the option to use marijuana for medicinal use outside of pharmaceuticals. Legalization would increase job growth, including dispensaries, cultivation facilities, and processing centers as well as other businesses like transportation, security, and consulting services. The tax revenue generated from legalization could be used on public schools, investing in infrastructure, adding to Rainy Day funds, public health campaigns, and more. Kansas would also see reduced costs associated with policing, prosecuting, and incarcerating individuals for marijuana-related offenses.

*Sandy Pickert (R – District 88) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Tracy Edingfield (D) – House District 90

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

Passing Medicaid expansion (and) lowering property taxes.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I’d like to see the state subsidize higher education to lower tuition costs. We used to subsidize most of the costs for in-state students, but now more than 75% of the costs have been shoved off onto students to pay. The benefits of a highly-educated workforce surpass the costs of attaining that education, and it’s foolish to pretend otherwise. Also, I’d like to make student loans interest-free with only a nominal service fee attached for creating the loan. Education should not be a profit center. (What’s at stake for students is) nothing less than freedom, as dramatic as that sounds. Freedom to vote, choose when to start a family, enlist IVF is necessary to have a family, not be deported if suspected of being ‘an illegal immigrant.’

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

It needs to be done immediately because more than 240,000 Kansans require healthcare and our healthcare industry is too expensive and too ineffective. I’d like to see it totally overhauled with single-payer system implemented.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

Stock buybacks should be taxed out of existence, and corporate CEO pay should be tied to earnings. Minimal wage should be increased with COLA built in every two years. Absolutely NO to the flat tax proposals. Kansas has 62,000+ millionaires and we still have school lunch debt – that’s un-American. A form of patriotism is paying your taxes and pulling your fair weight.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I favor legalizing recreational and medical marijuana, but I would prefer that we have bans on smoking (cigarettes or marijuana) in public places because of the dangers of second-hand smoke. One person exercising his/her freedom shouldn’t harm someone else doing the same.

*Steve Huebert (R – District 90) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Tom Sawyer (D) – House District 95

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

We need to use some of the large budget surplus that the state is now enjoying to fully-fund our schools and universities and to provide property tax relief.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I will work to better fund our universities so they don’t need to raise tuition. I will also work to put additional money into the Kansas Comprehensive Scholarship program. Tuition is way too high. When I graduated from Wichita State in 1984, I only paid about $25 per credit hour. Tuition has gone up much faster than inflation. Part of the reason for that is that the state has funded less and forced the Regents to raise tuition to make up for it. That has got to stop.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

I support Medicaid expansion. It would help about 150,000 more Kansas obtain affordable health care. The additional fusion of about $1 billion annually of federal funds would also help stabilize our health care system.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

On January 1, our state sales tax on food will drop to 0%. I was a strong supporter of that bill. Last session we provided some income tax relief with the biggest percentage tax cuts going to low-income taxpayers. Both of those tax cuts should help students. Next year, my priority will be to provide property tax relief. Our property taxes are too high. So property tax relief should be the focus and not a flat tax.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

Yes, I do support decriminalizing marijuana and legalizing medical marijuana.

*Christopher Parisho (R – District 95) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Dan Johnson (D) – House District 96

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

Mental health and public education.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I will work to bring the cost of higher education down. Our young people do not deserve to have such huge debt as they are beginning their adult lives. We can do better. I was reading an article the other day that was providing data on the state universities dropping in enrollment numbers since before the pandemic. However, all but one in Kansas was experiencing that trend. WSU was seeing at least small increases. The article reported it was due in part by the tech education and aggressive marketing. We as (the) legislature should be looking at WSU to see what they are doing, (and why) their success was not repeated in the state. I think we should be seeking WSU out as stakeholders and get you at the table to educate us on how to replicate your success.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

Mental health access is a concern across this country and I think it is fair to say that it is a large issue in our homeless population as well. To work on these two issues we have to finally expand Medicaid. As students seeking higher education, they can lose coverage from their parents’ plans. Students are often not afforded Medicaid as a viable insurance plan and oftentimes remain uninsured. Some of our most vulnerable citizens in Kansas’ healthcare systems are our students in higher education. Again, I say we can do better. Without the expansion of Medicaid, Kansas will continue to lose millions of taxpayers dollars each year. I once again say we can do better.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I do not agree with a flat tax plan. I know this idea has been floated around for years, but it just does not seem to be the right plan for Kansas. Instead, we should look at all the exemptions in our current tax plan and work to revise this. We are missing out on a lot of tax base as we have simply exempted too many groups, corporations and more. We need to hold corporations and the 1% accountable to pay their fair share of taxes as well.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I do support legislation to first decriminalize cannabis, secondly, to make it available for medical treatment, and thirdly, for recreational use.

*Dan Johnson (R – District 96) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

Mike McCorkle (D) – House District 100

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

As soon as possible, I will advocate for ballot initiative legislation because Kansans should have that option. Second, I will get to know my legislative colleagues and begin building a coalition of representatives from both sides of the aisle willing to work together for progress for all Kansans. Medicaid expansion is long overdue for Kansas. I will work to improve healthcare for all Kansans.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

Encourage their active involvement for progress for Kansas. In this election, the future is at stake for WSU students. We need to elect more representatives who will prioritize people and planet over party politics and more profit for the top 1%. Healthcare is an issue affecting all Kansans, including students from other states and other countries. I will work to improve healthcare for all Kansans, native-born as well as temporary residents.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

From day one, I will advocate that Medicaid expansion should be a top priority. It is long overdue for Kansas. In all the states around Kansas, elected leaders in those states have approved Medicaid expansion for their people while Kansas legislative leaders have blocked Medicaid expansion for Kansans since 2014. Kansans deserve better healthcare options and lower costs. Medicaid expansion is important for all Kansans!

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I support fair taxation, which means I believe that the wealthy should also pay their share. I do not support a flat tax. I support tax cuts so long as they do not result in any deficit. I will work to reduce property taxes for all Kansans.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I support legalizing medical marijuana as an important first step in decriminalizing marijuana for Kansans.

*Daniel Hawkins (R – District 100) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.

John Burke (D) – House District 105

What will be your top one to two priorities if elected to office?

The top two priorities I have if I am elected to office are to make sure that Kansas public education is fully funded and that all Kansans would thrive.

What will you do for Wichita State University students? What’s at stake for students in this election?

I will advocate for additional state funds to be allocated for all of the Regents universities. I would suggest earmarking these funds for tuition relief for all students.

A poll from the Sunflower Foundation found that 68% of Kansas voters support Medicaid expansion. What action would you take as a legislator in relation to Medicaid?

I am in support of Medicaid expansion. This expansion would provide insurance for 150,000+ Kansans and enable rural hospitals to continue to serve their communities.

What is your stance on taxation, and should Kansas enact a flat tax?

I believe in having a sensible state tax plan that provides tax relief for everyone while continuing to allow for state services. I favor our current tax system. If a flat tax were to be approved, I would want it to help our neediest Kansans primarily.

Do you support legalizing or decriminalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana?

I support legalizing medical marijuana so that people in need would have access in Kansas. I support decriminalizing recreational marijuana. I am interested in finding out the consequences other states have experienced with legalized recreational marijuana before I would be able to have a concrete opinion about it.

*Jill Ann Ward (R – District 105) did not respond to The Sunflower’s questions.