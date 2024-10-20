OPINION: It is more than okay to change your view on politics

For a long time, I felt like I wasn’t doing politics “right” because I didn’t fit neatly into one party. But here’s the truth: It’s perfectly okay to land in the middle. In fact, rarely do people find their beliefs fully aligning with one political party.

As college students, it’s common to rethink political beliefs. What mattered as a freshman might shift by graduation.

As Wichita State students, we are stepping into the adult world where issues like taxes, housing and health care take on new significance. Just as life isn’t static, neither is politics.

I grew up with conservative parents, absorbing their views. As I ventured out on my own, though, my exposure to different people and perspectives challenged those beliefs.

Over time, I moved from a Republican-leaning teen to an independent mindset, evaluating each candidate and issue based on what made sense at the time.

Depending on what’s happening locally or nationally, as well as what the candidates are advocating for, I can lean in whatever way aligns with my ideals for the time period.

This can feel uncomfortable, especially when faced with polarizinged conversations or family debates. The holidays are coming around the corner fast, and there are major local and national elections occurring within the next couple of months.

Vote for values, not party

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is to vote for candidates whose values align most with mine, rather than sticking to a party label.

I might vote Republican or Democrat in one election and switch in the next, depending on who best represents my ideals at the time. Voting based on party loyalty can lead to supporting someone whose platform doesn’t actually serve your needs or those of your community.

Beliefs, experiences and knowledge changes constantly and immeasurably. Priorities I have now might change within a year, not necessarily exactly in four years.

It’s important to recognize that voting isn’t about loyalty to a political party. It’s about considering the candidates and issues on the ballot and asking yourself who best represents your current values, priorities and the needs of your community.

It’s often assumed people have to choose a side, either left or right. Sometimes there is significant pressure to be on one side or the other.

But being independent or politically flexible is a valid option. Being in the middle allows someone to make thoughtful decisions without being boxed into a party identity. People are allowed to disagree with parts of both platforms.

Political evolution doesn’t make someone indecisive; it makes them adaptable.

Political stances are often shaped by the environment you live in. If you move from one community to another, your priorities might shift, too.

While Wichita is struggling with certain community issues, a neighboring state may have cities that struggle with completely opposite situations.

A candidate a student voted for in their hometown might not suit the needs of their college town or new city.

For example, maybe they supported a liberal candidate back home because they aligned with the values of the rural community. But in a different city or state, they might find themselves leaning toward a more conservative candidate who reflects the urban needs and challenges of that environment.

Changing your mind or reassessing your views doesn’t mean you’re indecisive or uninformed — it means you’re growing. Politics are dynamic, just like us.

So, if you feel like your political beliefs are evolving, know that it’s not only okay, it’s a sign you’re paying attention and thinking critically. You don’t have to stick to one label for life; as issues arise and your life changes, so can your perspective.