PHOTOS: Pumpkin Run 2024
More than 250 students, parents, pups and kids participated in the annual Pumpkin Run races held this last weekend. Attendees, some dressed in Halloween costumes, raced around campus to set new personal records or spend time with friends and loved ones ahead of the October holiday.
Allison Campbell, Editor in chief • October 20, 2024
