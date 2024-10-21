OPINION: How to deal with election stress

The main presidential candidates are a former president turned convicted felon and our current vice president, who began her campaign a little more than 100 days before Election Day.

So it’s no wonder this election feels like an unprecedented and stressful time for many. In fact, 73% of adults in the United States are anxious about November’s general election.

In addition to increased election anxiety, the American Psychological Association (APA) reported that 1 in 20 people had suicidal thoughts due to political stress.

College students already have a lot on their plates, and as of 2023, research has shown that 44% deal with depression and 37% with anxiety. With that in mind, it’s important to have healthy ways to cope with additional burdens like election stress.

Setting boundaries

One of the best ways to combat election stress is to set boundaries. Conversations can often turn political, and while it is good to discuss current issues, it can also lead to unnecessary tension and arguments.

It’s perfectly okay to leave or stop a conversation if it is becoming too triggering.

It’s also important to remember to separate people from their political beliefs. Friends, family or acquaintances may support different policies or candidates, but this does not have to be the end of an interaction or future interactions.

Even if there isn’t an agreement between views, engaging with differing beliefs is a good idea. Learning more about the beliefs on the other side of the aisle could help put your mind at ease.

Limiting screen time

Setting boundaries with others is important, but it is also important to set boundaries with yourself.

One way this can be done is by limiting exposure to social media and political news.

The 24-hour news cycle and social media platforms are designed to keep our attention, but the APA explains that doom-scrolling on social media for hours on end can worsen stress levels.

As long as someone is not becoming ignorant of current events, cutting down the time spent actively engaging with media and politics can be very beneficial.

People tend to read news stories with more negative headlines, so taking the time to find positive stories can also be a good way to build hope.

Pick up hobbies

After cutting down time on the web, another effective way to reduce stress is to work on or pick up a hobby. Take time to meditate or journal to get your thoughts out. Go on a walk and stay active.

Reach out to a friend to keep some social aspects of life intact. Shutting down and losing contact with loved ones is not the route to go.

If the election is still the center of your stress levels, find a way to volunteer. The opportunity will help connect with the community, keep the body active and force participants to live in the present.

Regardless of what happens this November, taking care of your mental and physical health is essential.