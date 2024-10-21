PHOTOS: Women’s bowling captures home tournament crown
Wichita State women’s bowling won its first tournament since being promoted to NCAA competition over the weekend, beating 29 teams. The Mid-States Championship, hosted in Wichita, is an exhibition tournament that has been held annually since 1974.
Zachary Ruth, Photographer • October 21, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Zachary Ruth, Photographer
Zachary Ruth is a first-year photographer with The Sunflower. Ruth is a freshman and previously served as the editor-in-chief at Newton High School. Ruth is studying journalism and media production and hopes to pursue a career in photojournalism after university.