PHOTOS: Women’s bowling captures home tournament crown

Wichita State women’s bowling won its first tournament since being promoted to NCAA competition over the weekend, beating 29 teams. The Mid-States Championship, hosted in Wichita, is an exhibition tournament that has been held annually since 1974.

Gallery • 9 Photos Zachary Ruth Graduate Student Mary Orf bowls for a spare in the last game of the first baker block match on Oct. 20. Last season, Orf was named a first-team All American by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association.