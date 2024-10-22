Women’s tennis’ Theodora Chantava spreads positivity to teammates

The often-animated junior women’s tennis player Theodora Chantava radiates energy wherever she goes. Her emotion can be seen both on and off the court.

Wichita State women’s tennis head coach Colin Foster first saw Chantava while recruiting another player from Greece several years ago.

“And I wasn’t really looking for college, so it came as a good opportunity,” Chantava said. “I thought it was good, and I took it.”

Despite being successful in Greece, Chantava had doubts about a professional future in her home country.

“I don’t think it looked very good in Greece, especially because (of) the opportunities there,” Chantava said. “And all of the facilities, it’s not very promising, especially in Greece. To be a professional in Greece, it’s very hard in a lot of sports.”

Chantava is one of six international players on the women’s tennis team. Her doubles partner, sophomore Giorgia Roselli, comes from across the Mediterranean Sea: Italy.

“At first, I wasn’t supposed to play with her (Chantava),” Roselli said. “I played one tournament with another girl from the team, and then the coaches wanted (us to) try. Then before the season, I played with another girl too. And then the coach asked me who I prefer between them. I (said) her (Chantava).”

The partners have differing playstyles. Chantava said Roselli is patient, while Roselli said Chantava has the opposite trait.

“I think she (Chantava) plays aggressive, and she wants to kill the ball,” Roselli said. “Big shot, not too much patience.”

With a packed travel schedule, there is rarely a time when the two won’t see each other.

“I enjoy (spending) time with her, and you can talk with her about everything,” Roselli said. “Especially on the court, she gives you advice and supports you every time.”

When she isn’t on the court or attending class for her sports management major, Chantava prefers to spend her free time resting.

“Some classes are less heavy,” she said. “There’s not a lot of study that I need to do. I try to balance it well. I find time to study, time to rest. It’s hard. Sometimes it’s manageable for my major.”

Chantava enjoys sparking conversations with others and spending time with the team.

“They’re very kind and nice,” she said. “And I really think that we fit … We listen to each other, and I enjoy spending time with them.”