Game day parking to take effect soon

Mia Hennen Shocker Hall residents will have to purchase a separate parking pass from other students starting Fall 2024. Parking Services staff made the change in hopes of reducing the amount of citations given during men’s basketball season, when lots near Charles Koch Arena temporarily close for games.

With lot closures for basketball games starting back up on Oct. 27, students could be fined up to $50 for parking in closed lots.

Wichita State’s Facilities Planning recently announced via Shocker Blast and WSU Today that students should be aware of upcoming changes to parking to avoid potential $50 fines.

Emily Patterson, the parking and transportation manager, said the increased price is intentional so that students can still have other ways to pay for their tickets.

“The reason that (the) fine is $50 is so that it is still eligible to file for Food for Fines and is still eligible for the parking quiz,” Patterson said.

Lots around Koch Arena will be closed up to three hours before the start of games. On game days, signs will be posted to alert students of the lot closures.

Students can see the basketball schedule on the WSU parking website. A map of lots that will be closed can be found on the GoShockers website.

Parking services encourage students to sign up for parking alerts. The steps to do so can also be found on the WSU parking website.

“We are trying to be proactive in sending those (reminders) out,” Patterson said. “I would definitely encourage people to do that as one last kind of push and reminder that those lots are closing.”