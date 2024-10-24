‘Heavenly choir has a new director’: Former music director remembered by students and colleagues

When Harrison Boughton was 5 years old, his Sunday school teacher asked him to give his first public performance. Dressed in his “cute little tuxedo,” Boughten — affectionately known as “Bud” — belted “Away in a Manger” for his congregation. Family and friends recall that it was that rendition of the Christmas classic that persuaded young Boughton to pursue a life of music and faith.

Dozens of musical accolades — and more than 40 years of teaching and conducting later — friends, family and former students gathered to commemorate Boughten’s life through stories and songs.

Prelude

The musician’s life revolved around music and his passion for sharing it. Whether he was playing the “clown song,” a ragtime tune to make his children laugh, conducting student ensembles or leading his church choir, music orchestrated its way into every aspect of his life.

“He made a really great contribution to the music world and … he loved what he did,” Michael, Boughton’s son, said. “He put his heart and soul into that (music).”

When Boughton was in college, he was drafted into the Army. While the enlistment pulled him away from the classroom, Boughton kept music in his life. As the Army chaplain assistant, Boughton entertained soldiers with his jazz piano and vocal talents before returning to school.

Interlude

He served as a choral and vocal music professor at two Midwestern universities before starting at Wichita State, simultaneously earning his master’s and doctorate degrees.

Ricki Emery, a former elementary music educator and one of Boughton’s students, said she didn’t come to WSU during “the best circumstances” in her life. Having recently suffered from a car accident that left her jaw wired shut, she found herself in Boughton’s office looking for work-study opportunities to sustain her education.

“The minute I sat down for my work-study job interview with Dr. Boughton, I felt welcomed,” Ricki Emery said. “He even offered to have me audition for a vocal scholarship, which, at that time, my mouth was wired shut. He immediately went beet red and that was the start of my friendship with my mentor, boss and friend.”

“He didn’t see the handicap,” Ricki Emery said. “He saw the possibility.”

At WSU, Boughton taught hundreds of students in choir, madrigal, and voice and conducting groups. He took dozens of students, including his son and Ricki Emery, to perform in Europe and South America.

“He was really extraordinary in his career,” Michael said. “He really got close to his students, and they loved him so much.”

When Boughton wasn’t teaching at WSU, he was leading the adult choir at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

“Music is essential, and I think everybody needs more of it,” Michael said. “I guess it was Martin Luther (who) said (that) music is the handmaiden of worship … it’s one of God’s greatest gifts … and he tied the two together in his spiritual life.”

Last weekend, Boughton was laid to rest at the same church, surrounded by friends, family and former students, many of whom sang the hymns in his celebration of life ceremony.

Coda

Friends and family spoke of Boughton’s love of music and shared stories from his decorated careers in the week leading up to his funeral.

Aaron Fowler, Steve Bixler and Joe Emery performed at Artichoke Sandwichbar the night before Boughton’s service.

“Any music we do commemorates Bud,” Joe Emery said.

The trio of musicians played a series of country and classic tunes before recognizing those in attendance — more than a dozen — who were impacted by Boughton.

“The number of people that he taught … the inspiration that he gave them, is just immeasurable,” Michael said. “So he’s definitely gonna live for a while. His spirit is going to be around for a long, long time.”

Close friends and family said they felt blessed to be able to know Bud and become a part of his legacy.

“Thanks to Dr. Boughton and music staff at WSU, I had a great career of 36 years of teaching,” Ricki Emery said. “I will always be grateful that I had the pleasure of knowing, working with and learning from Bud. The heavenly choir has a new director.”