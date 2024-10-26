‘Get back to us connecting’: Local veteran opens coffee bar to bring people together

Byron McSwain has worn many hats over the years. He was an operations specialist in the U.S. Navy, an aircraft dispatcher at Beechcraft and an account manager at Cargill. In his newest role, though, McSwain owns Greater Grounds Coffee & Co.

Through the business opportunity, McSwain wants to bring together the Wichita community around fresh coffee, live music and a sense of connection.

“I want to get back to us connecting,” McSwain said. “Whether it’s music, whether it’s coffee, just sitting down and gathering.”

Besides connecting with each other, McSwain aims to connect the community. Partnering with the non-profit Family Promise of Greater Wichita, he donates unsold food at the end of the day. He also offers a discount for educators, military and health care professionals.

Greater Grounds opened in July at 922 E. Douglas Ave. The idea had been in production since 2015 when McSwain studied at Friends University.

The idea for the shop was born through one of his required business classes.

“Part of the program was to write a business plan,” McSwain said. “And I have a love of coffee, so I just thought it was natural.”

When McSwain joined Cargill, he didn’t forget about the idea, instead putting it on the backburner.

The slow return to normal following 2020 prompted McSwain to get the shop going.

“To me, after we went through COVID … It was important for me to open a coffee shop where we could reconnect again, and get back to being together,” he said.

McSwain even rejected the idea of a drive-thru to fully commit to bringing people inside to talk with each other.

But talking isn’t the only thing Greater Grounds has to offer. McSwain said he aims to elevate the coffee and coffee cocktail experience, focusing on different blends and flavors.

“I treat coffee like how most people treat wine,” McSwain said. “There’s so many different things you can do with coffee.”

The coffee shop uses higher quality coffee, such as Honduras and Ethiopian blends, and combines them with specialty syrups and different options for milk.

The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. With the later hours, McSwain hopes to give students a place to gather.

“We really wanted to give college students and people somewhere in the evening,” McSwain said. “So we stay open a little late to give people that safe space to still get some work done … have a late coffee or just listen to some music.”