Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Students scare and scream at ‘Fright Night’

Lily Bann and Piper PinnettiOctober 29, 2024
IMG_4343-Enhanced-SR
Lily Bann
A visitor at the Heskett Center's "Fright Night" cautiously walks into the final section of the attraction on Oct. 25. Heskett workers --- many being WSU students --- played roles of scaring attendees inside the Haunted House.
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Lily Bann
Lily Bann, Arts and Culture Editor
Piper Pinnetti
Piper Pinnetti, Opinion Editor
Piper Pinnetti is the Opinion Editor for The Sunflower. This is her fourth year on staff, and she has previously designed content for social media. Pinnetti is a senior pursuing a career in journalism. When not in the newsroom, she is making a grilled cheese. Pinnetti uses she/they pronouns.