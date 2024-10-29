Shocker tennis players make runs at American Athletic Conference Individual Championships

Garima Thapa Giorgia Roselli, freshman at Wichita State, yells on court with Tulsa as the opponent team. Roselli won the doubles match with Theodora Chantava on April 8.

From Oct. 24 to 27, Wichita State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams played in the American Athletic Conference Individual Championships.

Men’s tennis

Redshirt junior Kristof Minarik made it to the round of 16 before falling to Florida Atlantic University’s John Bernard, 2-1.

In doubles, Minarik and junior Alejandro Jacome defeated the University of Memphis’ doubles team, 8-3. In two sets, Minarik and Jacome fell in the semifinals to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The team will be in action next at the Colorado Cup in Denver from Nov. 1 to the 4.

Women’s tennis

Sophomore Giorgia Roselli beat the University Tulane’s Micah Pierce, 2-0, in the round of 32. In the round of 16, Roselli fell to Leonie Moeller of Memphis, 2-1.

Roselli and junior Theodora Chantava competed on the doubles side of the tournament. The pair won two matchups before ending the run in a loss to FAU in the semifinals by a score of 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (6).

The team will next play in the Tulsa Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Nov. 1 to 4.