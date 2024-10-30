Wichita under tornado threat Wednesday afternoon. Here’s how to prepare on campus

Ainsley Smyth A sign indicating the tornado shelter in Elliott Hall. Wichita State has more than 80 shelters on its campus.

The combination of severe winds, humidity and storms has created tornado conditions for many around Wichita — including students at Wichita State University. Here’s what to do if you are on campus and a tornado warning sounds.

In the event of a tornado warning, people on campus are advised to find the closest building’s shelter. Emergency building coordinators will direct people to the correct shelter and assist in the emergency.

If building shelters are not obvious, basements are considered one of the safest places to hide until a storm ends. Many campus buildings, like Ablah Library and the Shocker Success Center, are open late and have below-ground floors.

WSU suspends all classes and activities on campus once the city declares a tornado warning. The National Weather Service provides timely updates on weather conditions, including on social media apps like Facebook or X.

Wichita state also sends out weather alerts through the ShockerAlert System.