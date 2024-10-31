Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Students show off creativity by decorating pumpkins

The Make & Take Pumpkin Painting event was hosted by the Student Engagement and Belonging in the Rhatigan Student Center
Avery Gathright, PhotographerOctober 31, 2024
IMG_1713
Avery Gathright
A group of WSU students laugh as they decorate pumpkins and socialize at the Make & Take Pumpkin Painting event hosted by the Student Activities Council.
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Avery Gathright
Avery Gathright, Reporter
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.