Recipe: sweet or savory pumpkin seeds

As a child, an annual activity for my siblings and me was carving pumpkins and enjoying baked pumpkin seeds afterward. It was never a tradition I questioned other kids having, I assumed this was the norm among other households come autumn.

It has only just come to my attention — as a college student — that many people don’t experience this seasonal treat. Growing up, the seeds were baked in the oven and were a safe go-to for kids with different taste preferences. The olive oil and salt-roasted seeds were simple and delicious.

Now, I have experimented with savory and sweet. The cheapest and most fun way to make this starts with buying a pumpkin and carving it, instead of buying a sad, puny bag of pumpkin seeds at a store. You get a lovely pumpkin and a tasty treat afterward.

Here are the ingredients:

1 cup of pumpkin seeds

¼ teaspoon of ghee, butter or olive oil

¼ teaspoon of each seasoning

How to make:

Carve your pumpkin and collect the seeds. Rinse off the extra pumpkin pulp. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Get a cauldron or bowl to hold the seeds. Mix the seeds in either a tablespoon of melted butter, olive oil or ghee and spread it evenly. With seasonings of choice, generously sprinkle the flavors on the seeds and mix again. Place a baking sheet over a pan and spread the seeds flat. Making sure there is no overlap will help ensure seeds bake evenly. Cook for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Take the seeds out, and let the seasonal aroma fill your kitchen. Make sure to let them cool before enjoying.

For Shockers without access to ovens, use an air fryer.

The air fryer method takes a shorter period of time but closer attention should be paid to avoid burning.

The air fryer steps:

Follow the above steps one through six. Don’t worry if your seeds touch. Fry the seeds at 365 degrees for 15 minutes. Halfway through cooking, take the basket out and shake the seeds. This ensures an even fry, especially since there isn’t room in an air fryer to spread them out perfectly. Continue cooking until the desired toastiness is reached.

Pumpkin seeds are nutritious — surprisingly containing a great amount of protein, and cooking them is a hands-on adventure to try with friends to further enhance the seasonal excitement.