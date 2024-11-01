PHOTOS: Therapy dogs and WSU students get in the Halloween spirit
A group of dressed-up therapy dogs and their owners visited campus for “PAWS & Relax.”
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief • November 1, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.