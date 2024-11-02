PHOTOS: Community celebrates life of James Rhatigan
The professor of education and senior vice president emeritus was remembered by family, friends and colleagues at a memorial service, followed by a reception in the Rhatigan Student Center, his namesake on campus.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief • November 2, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.