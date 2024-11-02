Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Community celebrates life of James Rhatigan

The professor of education and senior vice president emeritus was remembered by family, friends and colleagues at a memorial service, followed by a reception in the Rhatigan Student Center, his namesake on campus.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 2, 2024
Allison Campbell
Beverly Rhatigan, the widow of James Rhatigan, is embraced by a family friend while at the reception service hosted at the Rhatigan Student Center. More than 100 friends, family members and former collegues attended the reception to express their condolences and talk about Rhatian’s legacy.
Allison Campbell
Beverly Rhatigan, the widow of James Rhatigan, is embraced by a family friend while at the reception service hosted at the Rhatigan Student Center. More than 100 friends, family members and former collegues attended the reception to express their condolences and talk about Rhatian's legacy.
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.