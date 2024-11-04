Transfer guard Justin Hill carries on family legacy at WSU

Kristy Mace Justin Hill, a guard, runs down the court against Emporia State on Oct. 27. Hill scored four points during his 14 minutes of play time.

Men’s basketball’s Justin Hill is like most students his age. The new addition to the Shocker men’s basketball team enjoys playing video games like “Call of Duty” and “UFC” with his friends and creating tracks with autotune. But, unlike most, he’s been surrounded by collegiate and professional basketball since birth — and he doesn’t plan on severing that relationship anytime soon.

Hill’s parents, Keith and Donna, played college basketball. And while neither plays ball professionally, the influence stuck with Hill and his siblings.

“They used to play outside with us in the front yard with friends — both parents,” Hill said. “So I’ve been playing basketball since, I don’t even remember. All I’ve known is basketball.”

Keith scored a combined 1,203 points playing for the University of Michigan and New Mexico State University in the late ‘80s.

Donna (formerly Donna Holt) also had a decorated collegiate career at the University of Virginia. She was honored as the MVP in the 1987 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament and named the 1988 ACC Player of the Year.

As a small child, Hill constantly watched his parents’ games, whether in person or on TV with family and friends. He said that influence encouraged him to follow in their footsteps.

“My mom (was) really good; dad was really good,” Hill said. I don’t see why not (just) carry it on.”

Hill’s older brother, Cameron, was a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American in basketball at Nelson University, and his younger brother also currently plays at the collegiate level at the Cossatot Community College. Hill said he and his siblings don’t feel pressured to one-up their parents’ legacy.

“My mom was … ACC player of the year. I don’t know how to overdo that one,” Hill said while laughing. “They don’t put any pressure on me. I just try to go out there, do what I can do to help the team win.”

Instead, Hill said his parents have become his biggest fans.

“They want me to do well, but it’s not like, ‘You got to do well,’” Hill said. “(It’s more) like, ‘Just have fun,’ really.”

Wichita State head coach Paul Mills said that even though Hill has fun during games, his technical skill shouldn’t be undersold. Hill boasts a turnover rate of less than 50%, averaged 10 points a game and was third in assists in the Southeastern Conference

“I think Justin Hill adds a dimension,” Mills said. “We needed to get some players in here who provided depth. And Justin Hill does that.”

While Mills recognizes that it’s important for Hill to enjoy his last year on the court, he also acknowledges that Hill has a drive to win more than most.

“Everybody wants to win,” Mills said at a press event earlier this semester. “There’s an adage of basketball that freshmen want to play, sophomores want to start, juniors want awards, but seniors want to win. And having a group of guys (saying), ‘Man, this is my last year it’s involved,’ … and I think it kind of fuels that hunger.”

That hunger is especially fierce for Hill, who wants to go on to play pro ball after this year — but he said he’ll be “worrying about this season first.” He said he’ll especially be looking forward to the games his parents or siblings will attend “whenever they can make it.”

“Just keep going. (I tell myself) ‘You have no choice; you’ve came this far,’” Hill said. “(I) might as well keep going.”