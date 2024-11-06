Wise, Blubaugh winning county commission seats

Garima Thapa Shockers vote coalition hosted the national voter registration day in the north patio of Rhatigan Student Center on Sept. 17. Food and games were provided to encourage students to register.

Republicans Stephanie Wise and Jeff Blubaugh are ahead in their races for Sedgwick County commission seats, according to unofficial election night results.

In District 3, Wise beat Celeste Racette, with 32,431 votes at midnight compared to Racette’s 15,733.

Blubaugh, in District 2, ended Tuesday night with 17,593 votes, unseating Democratic incumbent Sarah Lopez, who had 13,761 at the end of election night.

Live election results can be viewed from Sedgwick County’s Election Summary Results Report.