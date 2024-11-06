Baile Flyer
Wise, Blubaugh winning county commission seats

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorNovember 6, 2024
Garima Thapa
Shockers vote coalition hosted the national voter registration day in the north patio of Rhatigan Student Center on Sept. 17. Food and games were provided to encourage students to register.

Republicans Stephanie Wise and Jeff Blubaugh are ahead in their races for Sedgwick County commission seats, according to unofficial election night results.  

In District 3, Wise beat Celeste Racette, with 32,431 votes at midnight compared to Racette’s 15,733. 

Blubaugh, in District 2, ended Tuesday night with 17,593 votes, unseating Democratic incumbent Sarah Lopez, who had 13,761 at the end of election night.  

Live election results can be viewed from Sedgwick County’s Election Summary Results Report.

Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor's in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photo Editor
Garima Thapa is the photo editor for The Sunflower. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.