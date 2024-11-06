Students attend watch parties for presidential candidates, unofficial local results available

Garima Thapa Members of the Wichita State Young Democrats pose for a photo outside of the election watch party hosted by the organization. WSU Young Democrats were one of three student groups to hold election night events in the Rhatigan Student Center on Nov. 5.

Students, staff and local government candidates gathered in the Rhatigan Student Center to watch the election results live. As of midnight on Nov. 5, Trump is leading national polls and is unofficially predicted to win the election.

Students spectate, local politicians visit watch party

On the first floor, Shockers Vote! hosted a watch party with fuzzy spectators ‘Pawnold Trump’ and ‘Kamala Bearris.’ The event started off strong, with several spectators left with only standing room. Toward the end of the night, however, the crowd had thinned out, but several viewers were still watching the results roll in.

On the second floor, Wichita State’s chapter of Turning Point USA watched results come in on a split screen with free Chick-fil-A.

“We’re a pro-free speech, First Amendment group, and we’re encouraging people to come out and vote,” Corwin Spatharos, a member of Turning Point USA, said.

In the Beggs Ballroom, spectators heard from Kansas Democratic candidates in the “Election Night BBQ Bash” hosted by WSU Young Democrats.

“I’m kind of curious to come out and watch the election in what I see as a kind of safe space.” Niya Burks, a marketing major, said.

The event had several channels playing the election results live while Democratic candidates spoke. Attendees ate barbeque and pizza as states tallied their votes.

Local election results

Democrat Jeffrey Jarman, the director of the Elliott School of Communication at WSU, ran for Kansas State Board of Education in District 10 against Green Party candidate Kent Rowe — who also attended the Young Democrats event — and Republican Debby Potter.

“I wanted to run — to fight — for the families and the students, and the teachers who work hard to promote public education in Kansas,” Jarman said.

Potter emerged with nearly two-thirds of District 10 votes and has unofficially been named as the winning candidate.

Incumbent Democrat Betty Arnold ran against Republican Jason Carmichael for Board of Education in District 8. Polls between Arnold and Carmichael remain close, with Arnold leading by 2%.

“I feel good, the thing is (that I) got to take it one step at a time,” Arnold said. “I will just continue with what I’ve always stood for, and that’s making sure all of our students, the least and the last, have an opportunity for an education.”

Democrat Esau Freeman ran against Republican Ron Estes for US House. Despite losing his race by more than 30%, he said he doesn’t try to let his emotions control a situation.

“If I win, I’ll be very excited to serve the people of Kansas,” Freeman said. “If I happen to lose, I’ll continue to serve the people of Kansas through my job (business representative for Service Employees International Union Local 513) and, you know, I may decide to run again.”

Freeman hopes that everyone, young and old, gets involved.

“So often we’re upset about the things that go on in our society, and we always think that somebody else is going to take care of it … and that’s just not the case,” Freeman said. “If you’re thinking about those things, you’re probably the best person to get involved, so go dip your toe in the water.”

National and state election results can be found on NPR, and county results can be found on IKE Lab, a WSU-funded website.