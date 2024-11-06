Estes holds US House seat against Freeman

Kansas Fourth Congressional District incumbent Ron Estes held his seat against political newcomer Esau Freeman Tuesday evening. Unofficial results show Estes nabbing 65% of the vote with Freeman collecting the remaining 35%.

Earlier during election night, Freeman said that if he were to lose, he would “continue to serve the people of Kansas through my job.”

“And, you know, I may decide to run again,” Freeman said.

Estes, a Republican, has held the US House seat for the last seven years. According to The Wichita Eagle, Republicans have nearly held the District 4 seat for the last century.

Estes will continue representing Kansans in the U.S. House of Representatives for District 4, which encompasses Sedgwick, Butler and more than a dozen other counties.