Estes holds US House seat against Freeman

Allison Campbell, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 6, 2024
Ainsley Smyth
Esau Freeman, a U.S. House of Representatives candidate for Kansas, speaks to attendees at the Wichita State Young Democrats watch party on election night. Freeman lost his race to incumbent Ron Estes, according to unofficial results.

Kansas Fourth Congressional District incumbent Ron Estes held his seat against political newcomer Esau Freeman Tuesday evening. Unofficial results show Estes nabbing 65% of the vote with Freeman collecting the remaining 35%. 

Earlier during election night, Freeman said that if he were to lose, he would “continue to serve the people of Kansas through my job.”

“And, you know, I may decide to run again,” Freeman said. 

Estes, a Republican, has held the US House seat for the last seven years. According to The Wichita Eagle, Republicans have nearly held the District 4 seat for the last century.

Estes will continue representing Kansans in the U.S. House of Representatives for District 4, which encompasses Sedgwick, Butler and more than a dozen other counties.

