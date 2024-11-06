Baile Flyer
The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

State Board of Education seats go to one Republican, one Democrat

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorNovember 6, 2024
Garima Thapa
Stephanie Racette, a candidate for Sedgwick County Commission speaks with Jeffery Jarman, a candidate for Kansas Board of Education. Both lost their races, according to unofficial election night results.

Several Kansas Board of Education seats were up for election this year, with two representing sections of Sedgwick County.

Democrat incumbent Betty Arnold pulled ahead of Republican Jason Carmichael early Tuesday night. But Carmichael shrunk the gap by midnight, with 41,493 votes compared to Arnold’s 43,472. Arnold will continue to represent District 8.

Republican Debby Potter is projected to win District 10 with 78,318 votes, compared to opponent Jeffrey Jarman’s 40,764. Green party candidate Kent Rowe received less than 10% of the total votes.

Live, unofficial election results can be viewed on the 2024 Kansas General Election Unofficial Results website.

About the Contributors
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor's in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photo Editor
Garima Thapa is the photo editor for The Sunflower. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.