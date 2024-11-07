Baile Flyer
The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Sorority and fraternity students color together during Wellness Week

Mental Health America of South-Central Kansas joined Kappa Kappa Gamma and Sigma Phi Epsilon members on Wednesday, Nov. 6 for a relaxing evening of coloring.
Aubri Baker, PhotographerNovember 7, 2024
Aubri Baker
Sophomore Candice Britting, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG), attended the Wellness Coloring Event during Wellness Week. The event took place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6-8 p.m. in the RSC.
About the Contributors
Aubri Baker
Aubri Baker, Photographer
Aubri Baker is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. Baker is a freshman majoring in journalism and media production, pursuing a career in sports media.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photo Editor
Garima Thapa is the photo editor for The Sunflower. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.