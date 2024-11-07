Sorority and fraternity students color together during Wellness Week
Mental Health America of South-Central Kansas joined Kappa Kappa Gamma and Sigma Phi Epsilon members on Wednesday, Nov. 6 for a relaxing evening of coloring.
Aubri Baker, Photographer • November 7, 2024
0
About the Contributors
Aubri Baker, Photographer
Aubri Baker is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. Baker is a freshman majoring in journalism and media production, pursuing a career in sports media.
Garima Thapa, Photo Editor
Garima Thapa is the photo editor for The Sunflower. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.