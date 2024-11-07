Relentless Zion Pipkin seeks to make an impact in a crowded Wichita State guard room

Kristy Mace Zion Pipkin, a freshman, jumps to shoot a basket in the second half. Pipkin scored nine points during his 15 minutes of play time on Oct. 27.

One of the key cogs added to the Wichita State men’s basketball team this year is freshman guard Zion Pipkin from Houston, Texas. Pipkin will have to fight for a rotation spot among eight other Shocker guards.

Head coach Paul Mills said Pipkin “valued the basketball” and that recruiting him was key to cutting turnovers and increasing assists.

“I was disappointed in our assist-to-turnover ratio, our inability to really handle pressure, and we needed to be able to address that,” Mills said.

Last year, the Shockers had more team turnovers than assists. Pipkin said he prioritizes taking care of the ball.

“Any time you see the ball, you just go and get the ball,” Pipkin said. “Just value the basketball. Take care of it. You don’t want to just throw it away all the time. Some turnovers are going to happen; it’s just part of the game. I’m just trying to make the right play.”

Pipkin has been noted for his competitive fire by both teammates and coaches alike.

“Somebody said (Kansas City Chiefs player) Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard time was 4.20. And (Pipkin) says, ‘I can do that,’” Mills said. “He’s just a guy who really, really believes, and he’s kind of unaware of what he’s gotten himself into from a competitive side. But that is a dude who is not going to shrink, and that’s the best thing he has going for him.”

Fellow freshman guard TJ Williams echoed Mills.

“He’s getting a lot of reps in practice, bumping heads with a lot of our guys,” Williams said. “He’s not backing down just because ‘You’re a freshman.’ He’s got that Houston heart.”

Pipkin attributes his competitive fire to his upbringing, growing up with eight siblings.

“I grew up with a lot of brothers, so I feel like I had no choice but to be competitive, being one of the younger ones,” Pipkin said.

Turning down offers to stay home at the University of Houston, Texas Christian University and Sam Houston State University, Pipkin chose Wichita State in part because of a legacy connection. Former Shocker P.J. Couisnard was his head coach at the Legacy the School of Sport Sciences.

Off the court, Pipkin shares a room with Williams. Williams, a Wichita native, has taken the time to show him around town.

“All summer, (I’ve) been showing him around, food spots and haircuts,” Williams said. “He really likes Chicken Chicken on 13th Street.”

Pipkin’s favorite secret menu item at Chicken Chicken is a 12-piece all flats wings with buffalo and barbecue sauce mixed, plus a side of large fries.

Pipkin has also found guidance from the older players on the team.

“They just talk me through everything,” Pipkin said. “Make sure I’m handling my business, make sure I’m going to study halls.”

While he has found brotherhood in the team, he reminds himself of his family when he sees his brother tattooed on his arm.

Described by Williams in a Roundhouse podcast as having unlimited stamina, Pipkin looks to punish lazy play with tenacity and hustle.

“I’m going to be competitive every day,” Pipkin said. “I’m going to dive on loose balls. I’m going to hit a couple of shots if you need them. (I’m) just here to win. That’s all I want to do.”