Student health services offering flu shots in pop-up clinic

Students and faculty can get flu shots in the Shocker Success Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Student Health Services will be offering a pop-up flu vaccine clinic, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first floor of the SSC.

This clinic is open to all WSU students, staff and faculty.

Shots will be covered under most insurance, attendees are advised to bring their insurance card. Faculty may have their shots covered by their WSU employee health insurance plans, and students can place the $25 and an additional administration fee on their myWSU student account.

If a student is uninsured they can apply for the health equity financial assistance program which can help with some of the cost.