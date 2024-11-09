Men’s basketball routes Montana State in home-opener

Coming into its game against Wichita State’s men’s basketball team, Montana State University (MSU) made 46% of its 3-pointers. But the Shockers held the Bobcats to 28% from beyond the arc on Saturday night in an 89-69 rout in front of the Shocker faithful for the first time this season.

With the win, Wichita State starts 2-0 for the sixth straight season.

“To be honest with you, (I) was really nervous about this one,” Head coach Paul Mills said. “Simply because of their (MSU’s) ability to make threes.”

Wichita State dominated the first half from the opening tipoff, never trailing through the opening period. The Shockers made huge 15-2 and 10-0 runs to give them a 33-15 lead within the game’s opening 14 minutes.

Fifth-year guard Justin Hill and senior guard Harlond Beverly punctuated the half for Wichita State. Leading 39-22, Hill broke his defender’s ankles and sunk a pull-up jumper, 41-22. After the Bobcats made a 3-pointer on the other end of the floor, Hill converted a stepback 3-pointer of his own, allowing the Shockers to open up a 17-point, 42-25 advantage.

Hill said making the back-to-back plays was a fun test of the team’s faith in him.

“You know, just having my teammates trusting me,” Hill said. “(And) my coaches trust me to make those plays and execute what they call.”

Beverly said, “To see him drop somebody in a game like that — (it’s) a really good play.”

“Usually he’s the one getting dropped in practice,” he said while laughing. “So it was really good to see it the other way around.”

To end the half, Beverly slammed home an alley-oop pass from Hill as time expired, giving Wichita State a 46-31 halftime lead.

Recalling what he thought when he slammed home the oop, Beverly said, “I just had to catch it.”

“I was glad that we called it because last game we hadn’t put it in (the play) yet,” Beverly said. “So we went over it a couple (of) times today. He (Hill) threw a really good pass.”

The Shockers managed 51.4% shooting, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 87.5% from the free-throw line, led by an 11-point effort from Beverly. Wichita State outrebounded MSU 23-14 and owned the paint, outscoring the Bobcats 28-6 down low.

Senior forward Ronnie DeGray III said the defense’s intensity during the first half helped the team build such a big lead.

“Getting (to) the shooters, pressing them, running off the line, making them play a game that they don’t want to,” DeGray said. “And they turned the ball over in transition. So (the) guys are focused on detail to start the first four minutes and the second unit continued.”

The second half was over before it started. The Bobcats only ever cut Wichita State’s lead to 6-points, 52-46. Leading 66-58, the Shockers went on their biggest run of the half, 7-0, to take a 73-68 lead.

From there, free-throw shooting and bench points contributed to the 20-point margin of victory. During the half, Wichita State hit 15-18 free throws and outscored MSU, 16-8, off the bench with senior guard Xavier Bell carrying the load, scoring eight of his own. The Shockers ended the game hitting its last three shots in a row.

Wichita State ended the game shooting 52% from the field, including 85% from the charity stripe, more than doubling the Bobcats’ points in the paint with 52.

Hill scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and assisted five buckets. Four more Shockers ended the game with double-digit points. Senior center Quincy Ballard ended the game with four blocks, a career-high.

Wichita State men’s basketball will stay at home in the confines of Koch Arena when it plays an old Missouri Valley Conference rival, the University of Northern Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 14. The clash of undefeated teams will tip off at 6:30 p.m.