PHOTOS: BSU Talent Show

Students competed at the annual Black Student Union (BSU) Talent Show on Sat., Nov. 9, where attendees saw a host of solos, group dance performances and spoken word.
Shelby DuVall, PhotographerNovember 10, 2024
Shelby DuVall
Taylor Sims performs as the opening act for the BSU Talent Show on Nov. 9. Sims sang "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing" by Stevie Wonder.
Shelby DuVall
Shelby DuVall, Reporter