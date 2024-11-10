Shocker Sound Machine brings spirit, traditions to home games

Bags of rice, old copies of The Sunflower, a rendition of “The Wheels on the Bus,” and a rallying war cry. These are just some traditions you might see or hear in action at a Wichita State basketball game in Charles Koch Arena. These rituals aren’t those of the basketball teams but of the Shocker Sound Machine.

The history of the pep band and its members are deeply rooted in tradition and a love of music. That passion energizes members to give it their all from the stands or sidelines, even when the student section is empty.

The Shocker Sound Machine is composed of nearly 60 students across all years, degree programs and experience levels. These musicians perform regularly at Wichita State events and games, especially basketball and volleyball matches.

According to Lucas Hulett, director of Athletic Bands, being a member of the Sound Machine isn’t a small commitment. Students gather in Koch Arena gyms twice a week for two hours at a time to rehearse music and learn marching drills, in addition to a 40-hour camp before the start of the semester.

Rebuild, rally and represent

The war cry, according to many Sound Machine members, is a favorite tradition to rouse and rally members before a rehearsal or game performance. Assembled in a circular formation, a lone student starts the war cry with a belly yell. The war cry then works its way from the interior to the exterior of the circle as the volume of the roars gradually increases.

Most Shocker Sound Machine traditions, like the war cry, were recently reintroduced during the summer training camps after dying out years ago. Hulett said COVID-19 nearly smothered the group’s spirit. But rituals like the war cry gave the band the energy they needed to carry on during that “rebuild year” after the pandemic.

“We just yell,” Hulett said. “It gets everyone hyped up, so that’s how we start all of our rehearsals, that’s how we start all of our shows. (It helps) get someone ramped up a little bit, the blood pumping, temperature up, things like that.”

Along with a mighty war cry before performances, Sound Machine members start every practice with stretches and end every performance by singing the WSU fight song and “the Wu” — a whooping call that echoes from section to section.

Hulett credits his returning students for resurrecting bygone traditions and keeping Shocker pride alive in the pep band.

“I think my veterans are really the ones that kind of keep that going from year to year,” Hulett said. “And so when those guys come in on day one and they’re hyped, it really encourages those new guys … to get in there.”

But this year’s enthusiasm, according to Hulett, is unprecedented.

“This year is maybe one of the most spirited groups I’ve had,” Hulett said. “And I think it all stems from that rebuild, and that’s been injecting energy into every practice, convincing them that they’re being watched and that people appreciate what they do. And you know, every year when we travel with the team for tournament(s), we always get positive comments.”

Other traditions are more innovative. When WSU played against Rice University last year, Sound Machine students brought bags of rice to provoke the opposing team. At most games, musicians pick up copies of The Sunflower and flip open its pages, chanting “I can’t read,” or “Are you done yet?” as the rival team is introduced.

One teasing chant involves singing the first four stanzas of “The Wheels on the Bus,” before changing the end to “You still suck!”

But that taunting is part of strengthening school spirit and pride in competitive games.

“Oh yeah, it gets pretty bad,” said Makenna Roths, baritone saxophonist and section leader. “(But) it’s fun to do some heckling.”

Aside from spirited sneers, the band also spends energy motivating and cheering on Wichita State teams. They drum on stadium seats and whoop and holler as their favorite players are introduced. They can often be heard singing men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills and head volleyball coach Chris Lamb’s praises. These rites are especially impactful when the student section is meek.

“(We’ve) stepped up when the student section has kind of been drifting away,” Roths said. “So we try to bring that support to the team so they can stay energized throughout the game.”

Because for Roths, and most other members of the Shocker Sound Machine, a win for Wichita State athletics is a win for everyone.

“We are a team, and we are here for each other, and we’re showing our spirit again for this school,” Roths said. “We’re ready for it. We’re energized, and we appreciate music, and we want to be here and provide it to the players, especially in the games.”

‘Second nature’

The Shocker Sound Machine has given its members more than just pride in WSU’s black and gold.

When Ethan Albert was a freshman, he seriously considered dropping out of school. But he stuck it out because of the Sound Machine.

“I had so much fun with (the) band that I was like, ‘I’m gonna stay because of band,’” Albert said. “Honestly, it’s everyone here that keeps me going, and then I want to give back to them and keep them going.”

Albert stepped up as a section leader during his final year at WSU and spearheaded the implementation of old and new traditions. Hulett referred to Albert as the “most energetic guy on the whole squad” for getting people going before, during or after rehearsals and performances.

The business analytics student said he’s most proud of the visible impact the Sound Machine has on player performance.

“There’s been some games where I feel like … we don’t have an impact on the game,” Albert said. “But there’s definitely some games where it’s like you can feel the energy and … then we fire up the team, and it just really gets going.”

Albert said the band likes to “take a little credit” for their impact on the basketball team’s success at home games, compared to away games.

“It’s surprising how some games, like, even last year, like our women’s basketball team, you look at the comparison between their … road record and at home, it’s like, ‘Wow, they didn’t win like almost any games on the road,’” Albert said. “It was really tough for them, but then they come home, and you’d be surprised, we’d pull a couple wins.”

According to Roths, the group’s commitment to giving high-energy performances has turned “into second nature,” regardless of how exhausted the pep band may be.

“Even if we’re tired, we’re going to do it because we always do,” Roths said.

But regardless of which traditions stay and which ones go, Roths said the Shocker Sound Machine will always “bring it on.”

“We’re always going to bring the energy,” Roths said. “We’re going to bring the pep, we’re going to bring the smiles, and we’re going to bring the music.”