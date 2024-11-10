Volleyball spoils Tulane’s senior day with a sweep

Kristy Mace Brooklyn Leggett and her teammates celebrate after scoring a point in the third set on Oct. 6. Wichita State took the third set against Rice 25-22.

Wichita State volleyball was able to secure their third sweep of the year on Sunday afternoon. The Shockers beat Tulane University on the road, 3-0 (25-22), (25-19), (25-21).

The Shockers spoiled the Green Wave’s senior day and improved to 10-4 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), while Tulane dropped to 6-8 in the conference.

Wichita State sits in third place in the conference standings. With Rice University and the University of South Florida also winning on Sunday, the Shockers will be unable to move up in the standings during the remaining two games of the season.

Senior middle blocker Morgan Stout got the scoring started in the first set with a kill. Freshman outside hitter Gracie Morrow came out hot in the first set, collecting three of the first six points for the Shockers.

Going into the media timeout Wichita State led, 15-12. Out of the timeout, Stout collected back-to-back aces. A kill by Stout pushed it to set point. Morrow would get a kill, ending the set.

The second set started back and forth with no team able to go up by more than three points. WSU gained some momentum with a 4-0 scoring run, forcing Tulane to call a timeout with the score being 11-7, Shockers. After the timeout, Wichita State was able to maintain the lead and eventually win the set.

The third set also started back and forth. The Shockers went on a 6-0 run, creating some separation. A kill by Stout made it set point. Stout then swung for a kill that was called out, but a successful challenge by WSU head coach Chris Lamb led the referees to rule the ball was touched by a Green Wave player, ending the game

Stout led the team in kills (18) and aces (two). Junior libero Katie Galligan led the team in digs (23), fifth-year setter Izzi Strand led in assists (40) and fifth-year middle blocker Sarah Barham and freshman outside hitter Gracie Morrow led the team in blocks (two).

The Shockers will face the University of North Texas on Friday, Nov. 15 in Denton, Texas. It will be the final road regular season game of the year for the Shockers. The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.