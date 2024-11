Courtesy of Wichita State University

Wichita State has announced its newest provost. Monica Lounsbery will replace Shirley Lefever, as the latter retires. The change will go into effect on Jan 5.

Lounsbery comes from California State University Long Beach where she worked as the dean of the College of Health and Human Services.

She previously served as an associate dean for Faculty Affairs in the School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She also served in vice and associate provost and department chair positions.