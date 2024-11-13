Campus housing rates to go unchanged, meal plans to increase

Wichita State students living in on-campus housing in 2025-2026 can expect to pay the same rates as this year, but students will see a meal plan price increase.

Housing rates

Katie Austin, the director of Housing and Residence Life, said keeping housing rates stagnant is part of her department’s efforts to make housing affordable for students. It can also be a selling point for the university.

“We’re excited that we’re not going to have any sort of increase because I think folks are very price-conscious,” Austin said. “We want to make sure that we have a competitive rate.”

Each year, Housing and Residence Life looks at expenses and revenue from the past year to determine the next year’s rates.

A major reason Austin said rates can stay the same for next year is that the buildings were near occupancy, meaning more revenue.

“We didn’t have any room sitting empty, making zero dollars,” Austin said. “We were completely full in the fall.”

Meal plans

When it comes to the price of meal plans for students, the university is not fully in control of increases, Austin said.

Chartwells Catering, which supplies dining services, has raised prices by 3% each year they’ve been contracted with the university, the maximum amount the contract allows, Austin said. Next year’s increase will be the same.

This means WSU’s minimum meal plan, which costs $2,345 per semester, will go up by $70.

Next year’s rates will still need to be approved by the Kansas Board of Regents, the governing board that oversees the state’s higher education. But Austin said she’s never seen them reject proposed rates.