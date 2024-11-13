Wichita State confirms man arrested for rape is graduate assistant

Thy Vo File photo of a police car parked in front of McKinley Hall at WSU.

Wichita State University has confirmed that an individual arrested earlier this week for rape is an enrolled student and a graduate assistant at the university.

Sedgwick County law enforcement arrested Mohamed Barkat Mia on Monday, Nov. 11, at McKinley Hall. He was later booked for aggravated criminal sodomy and rape.

According to KWCH, WSU communication director Lainie Mazzullo-Hart said at the time of the arrest that the university could not comment on the ongoing investigation or confirm if Mia was an employee or student. Wednesday evening, though, Mazzullo-Hart confirmed that Mia is a student and graduate assistant.

In an email to The Sunflower, Mazzullo-Hart said she could not “provide any further information” regarding Mia’s current employment or enrollment status.

Mazzullo-Hart also said that the university is taking the allegations seriously and that there are “processes and procedures to address potential misconduct by students” and staff.

“We are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our campus community and provides a multitude of resources to anyone who has experienced sexual assault or any form of violence,” Mazzullo-Hart wrote. “Both internal and external resources can be found through a search on our website.”

Some of the university’s resources regarding sexual assault, domestic violence and violence on campus can be found on the Crisis Resources, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Campus Assault Resources & Education and Civil Rights, Title IX & ADA Compliance (CTAC) pages of the university’s website.