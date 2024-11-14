Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Maker Market

Students purchased and perused local vendors’ products at the “Maker Market”, an annual arts and crafts fair held inside the RSC, on Nov. 12 and 13.
Shelby DuVall, Photographer November 14, 2024
Shelby DuVall
Marin Baucom, a math and data science major, enters a raffle at a booth during the Makers Market on Nov. 12.
About the Contributors
Shelby DuVall
Shelby DuVall, Reporter
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photo Editor
Garima Thapa is the photo editor for The Sunflower. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.