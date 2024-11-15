OPINION: Fight the burnout blues as the end of the semester draws closer

It’s that time of year again — the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is approaching, marketable Santa merch is hitting the shelves, and movies like “Elf” and “Home Alone” are being played with a side of hot chocolate. Amid it all, burnout is setting in, fast.

Midterms have passed and most students, myself included, are ready for holiday break more than anything. More seats are empty in class and the few stragglers rarely speak as exhaustion creeps into college students’ bones.

With the holidays so close you can taste grandma’s apple pie and the despair of finals lurking in the background, it’s difficult not to remain optimistic. According to a study by Handshake in 2023, 29% of undergraduate students reported feeling burnt out often, and 51% said they felt burnt out sometimes.

As college students, life doesn’t stop, even when it gets hard. As easy as it is to skip class, students are often the ones who pay for it, financially and academically. Each class skipped is another dollar given to WSU without a purpose attached to it.

As someone who has suffered from burnout, I have accumulated some techniques that helped me stay on top of classes and responsibilities.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

You’re not alone in being overwhelmed and stressed, so don’t be afraid to ask someone for some help when it feels like you’re drowning, whether that be your parents, friends or a therapist.

As someone who values being independent, I know it’s sometimes hard to accept help, but it can be the best — and most responsible — thing to do in certain cases. There’s nothing to be ashamed of for that.

Sometimes, you just need a shoulder to lean on.

Learn to say ‘no’

You can’t do everything — that’s a fact. There are certain things you have to say “no” to and that can be difficult. Stretching yourself too thin could be detrimental to your mental health.

To combat the exhaustion and dread, balancing work and social life is crucial. Spending all your time studying is not the answer to success. Human beings need socialization to live properly, but you can’t spend all your time at parties at the same time. There’s a thin line college students have to walk to stay healthy, both mentally and physically, and it’s difficult to know when to stop.

But being mature enough to know limitations will save students heartbreak in the future, even if it means disappointing someone now by turning down their invitation.

Find a hobby

Instead of catching yourself in the never-ending cycle of scrolling through Instagram Reels and TikToks, find a new hobby.

Social media is not only toxic to a person’s mental health, but it’s also highly depressing sometimes. Watching TikTok stars buy their third mansion can really damage your self-perception and personal goals.

To battle the urges, find something new and productive to replace them.

This could be journaling to stay mentally healthy, jogging to stay physically active or learning to crochet to help release your creative side. Find something other than watching someone play “Subway Surfers” while listening to a Reddit story.

Set realistic expectations

It can be hard to accept that we, students, are not perfect beings. Most of us will not get a perfect “A+” in every class, no matter how hard we try.

A lot of the time, the stress that students place upon themselves is set by the standards they have for themselves. We are our toughest critics, but we need to be our biggest supporters as well.

For example, instead of saying you’re not going to miss a single class all semester, maybe say that you will only miss class when necessary. While it still sets a goal that requires a certain amount of drive and accountability, it’s not as damaging to your mental and physical health.

As the semester comes to a close, it will soon be acceptable to nap all day over the much-needed winter break. But until then, keep on top of classes and save the naps for after homework is done.