Students can now reach out directly to Wichita State’s Student Government through a form on its Instagram.

Submissions can be made anonymously, or students can leave their names and contact information to hear back about their concerns.

“From there, our chief of staff will redirect students to who we will need to talk to, or just redirect those issues to different members of leadership,” Student Body Vice President Mathew Phan said.

The form can be found here.