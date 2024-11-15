Cross country sets personal bests at season-ending NCAA Midwest Regional

The Wichita State cross country team ran at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday afternoon in Peoria, Illinois.
The women’s team competed first in a 6K, finishing 24th of 33 teams. Senior Sarah Bertry was the Shockers’ top finisher. Bertry finished 59th with a personal-best time of 20:58.93. Freshman Faith Ekart and redshirt sophomore Amanda Treptow also finished with personal records with times of 22:01.6 and 22:38.0, respectively.
The men’s team competed in a 10K. The team placed 14th of 29. Redshirt junior Yared Kidane was the Shocker’s top finisher. Kidane finished 34th with a time of 30:18.41. Redshirt junior Cesar Ramirez and redshirt sophomore Aidan Reyna also both finished with personal records with times of 31:09.1 and 31:53.5, respectively.
With no one qualifying for the NCAA Championship, this is the final race of the season for the Shocker cross country team.