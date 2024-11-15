Cross country sets personal bests at season-ending NCAA Midwest Regional

Kristy Mace Senior Sarah Bertry runs during the JK Gold Classic race on Sept. 7. Bertry took sixth overall, and scored WSU six points in her first uniformed meet in two years.

The Wichita State cross country team ran at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday afternoon in Peoria, Illinois.

The women’s team competed first in a 6K, finishing 24th of 33 teams. Senior Sarah Bertry was the Shockers’ top finisher. Bertry finished 59th with a personal-best time of 20:58.93. Freshman Faith Ekart and redshirt sophomore Amanda Treptow also finished with personal records with times of 22:01.6 and 22:38.0, respectively.

The men’s team competed in a 10K. The team placed 14th of 29. Redshirt junior Yared Kidane was the Shocker’s top finisher. Kidane finished 34th with a time of 30:18.41. Redshirt junior Cesar Ramirez and redshirt sophomore Aidan Reyna also both finished with personal records with times of 31:09.1 and 31:53.5, respectively.

With no one qualifying for the NCAA Championship, this is the final race of the season for the Shocker cross country team.