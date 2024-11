Ainsley Smyth Emergency vehicles parked on 17th St. near Wichita State’s campus. A fire truck, ambulance and police were on the scene for an accident on Nov. 18

An accident just off campus on 17th Street appeared to involve one vehicle and one pedestrian, according to responding Wichita State Police officers.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the incident around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said a pedestrian was being assessed for injuries but appeared to be “breathing and doing fine.”

Campus Police Chief Guy Schroeder said the accident was being investigated by Wichita Police and that campus police could not provide any further information.